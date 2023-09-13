Competition: Win tickets to the dazzling Candlelight Cabaret birthday party

The fabulous Candlelight Cabaret is turning two this year and to celebrate, they’re gathering their best acts and inviting old and new friends to their brilliant Second Birthday Party. Teaming up with the amazing crew working behind the scenes of this incredible show, GCN has three pairs of tickets to give away to our lucky readers!

Candlelight Cabaret has become a stable in the scene with its stunning queer-friendly burlesque shows filled to the brim with musical acts, comedy routines and pole performances. With a stunning lineup of incredible artists, their Second Birthday Party promises to be a blast.

Prepare to be blown away by feminist burlesquer Scarlett Van Tassel, also known as ‘The Purple People Eater’, who will take no prisoners and conquer the stage with her legendary performances. Following her in delighting the crowd will be pole performer Leela Baron, who will leave the audience mesmerised with her sexy dancing and otherworldly skills.

The show’s raw sexuality and sensuality won’t end there though, as the gorgeous Avatarguille will also make an appearance at Candlelight Cabaret’s birthday party. And then, everyone will get to enjoy another incredible burlesque performance by Aurora Divine, the dame with the flaming hair.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Candlelight Cabaret (@candlelightcabaretireland)

Last but not least, this edition of Candlelight Cabaret will also include some breathtaking live music by Tipperary talent Holly-Jean Williamson.

This spectacular show is taking place in LoSt LaNe off Grafton St on October 7. Doors will open at 6pm, and if you arrive there early, you’ll get to check out some fabulous vendors who will be selling their merchandise before the show.

Tickets are on sale now with prices starting from €25 plus a booking fee, but GCN has three pairs of tickets ready to give away to three lucky readers. For a chance to win, simply answer the following question:

What birthday is Candlelight Cabaret celebrating with this party?

The competition closes at midnight on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. Winners will be contacted directly and shared on social media.

By submitting this form, you give GCN consent to process your personal information for the purposes of conducting this competition. More information on how we protect your privacy can be found here.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.