Competition: Win tickets to the queer-friendly Candlelight Cabaret

Candlelight Cabaret is revisiting the jazz and swing era on April 15 with a Big Band Special evening full of cabaret performances, and GCN has two pairs of tickets to give to two lucky readers!

This queer-friendly burlesque show features incredible musical acts, comedy routines and pole performances, all packed into one amazing event. The whole thing will be hosted by Lotta Lungs, a singer with a penchant for anything purple and a flare for musical theatre.

Prepare to be mesmerised by this immersive experience with performers like Scarlett Van Tassel, an autistic burlesque bombshell from Dublin who has been nicknamed “The Purple People Eater” for her ferocious stage presence where she allegedly “takes no prisoners and leaves a trail of destruction in her wake…”

This edition of Candlelight Cabaret will also include a performance from the reigning Mx Burlesque Dublin, Kora Elle, who is well known for lighting stages up with queer joy. She has famously “sparkled her glitter” across Ireland as well as several countries in Europe and the UK.

Everyone will get to enjoy music from Owen Rua, a singer and songwriter from Kerry who happens to be one of Hot Press Magazine‘s Young and Emerging Artists of 2020 and 2021. Additionally, you won’t want to miss award-winning burlesque and cabaret performer Ruby Noir, better known as the “Chanteuse with the Caboose”, who has proudly been making a nuisance of herself for over a decade now.

This Big Band Special is taking place in LoSt LaNe off Grafton St on Saturday, April 15. Doors will open at 6pm, and the show starts at 7pm. Get there early to check out some of the fabulous vendors who will be selling their merchandise before the show.

Tickets are on sale now with prices starting from €22 plus a booking fee, but GCN has two pairs of tickets ready to give away to two lucky readers. For a chance to win, simply answer the following question:

What era is this edition of Candlelight Cabaret revisiting?

The competition closes on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Winners will be contacted directly and shared on social media.

By submitting this form, you give GCN consent to process your personal information for the purposes of conducting this competition. More information on how we protect your privacy can be found here.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.