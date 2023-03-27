Ireland joins EU court case against Hungary’s anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda law

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has confirmed that the Republic of Ireland will join the European Commission’s court case against Hungary’s anti-LGBTQ+ law following a decision taken by the Government on March 21. As members of the Irish Government highlighted, the Hungarian law represents flagrant discrimination against LGBTQ+ people and a violation of the fundamental values of the European Union.

The European Commission brought the case against Hungary to the Court of Justice of the European Union because of the country’s so-called ‘anti-LGBT propaganda” law, which was passed in 2021 and prohibits the portrayal of LGBTQ+ issues and identities in content destined for minors. According to the Commission, such legislation violates internal market rules, the fundamental rights of queer people and the core values of the EU.

The publication of the infringement procedure in the Official Journal of the EU in February opened a six-week window during which all EU member states were invited to join the case against Hungary and submit “written observations” to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Belgium was the first country to announce that it would take part in the proceedings against Hungary’s anti-LGBTQ+ law, and now it has been officially confirmed that Ireland has also applied to intervene in the case.

🎉 Good news!🎉@MichealMartinTD has said that Ireland will join the @EU_Commission case against Hungary's "anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda law". This sends an important message to LGBTQ+ people in Hungary and across the EU – that we will not allow member states to deny their rights. https://t.co/NAFe4LQh7v pic.twitter.com/TAwsHzykZZ — ICCLtweet 🏳️‍🌈 (@ICCLtweet) March 24, 2023

The case is expected to be the largest human rights infringement procedure ever brought before the Court of Justice of the European Union. Other member states, such as the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Austria, Denmark and Portugal, have also announced their intent to join Ireland and Belgium in intervening. Moreover, on March 21, in a “landmark decision,” the European Parliament voted in favour of joining the Commission’s case against Hungary.

The Irish Government’s decision was confirmed after over 30 organisations sent an open letter to Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin urging leaders to join the case. Spearheaded by the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL), the letter was signed by representatives from GCN and The National LGBT Federation (NXF) as well as many other LGBTQ+ groups such as Intersex Ireland, GOSHH, Gay Health Network, GAZE International LGBTQ+ Film Festival, Dublin Pride, Pavee Point, Belong To, Outhouse, LGBT Ireland, TENI and more.