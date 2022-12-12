Competition: Win tickets to killer drag comedy Death Drop: Back In The Habit

After three sold-out West End runs, Death Drop: Back In The Habit will be taking over Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre in 2023 with a brand new murder mystery to uncover and we have two pairs of tickets to giveaway to two of our lucky readers.

The spectacular show features an iconic cast of drag stars with RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and Drag Race Vs The World star Cheryl Hole performing alongside the award-winning drag king LoUis CYfer, as well as a full fantastic supporting cast.

The live event follows a gaggle of fierce nuns who are confined to their convent where their peace and tranquillity are shattered by a serial slayer slashing their way through the sisters. With the help of an unexpected visitor from the Vatican, can Mother Superior and the rag-tag Sisters of St Babs save their convent, their souls, and themselves? The laughs never stop in this nun-missable new murder mystery and its the heavenly dose of fun we all wish to start our new year with.

Cheryl Hole has shared their excitement for the upcoming show, stating: “I’m so beyond excited and honoured to be part of the new cast of Death Drop and bring the show to Dublin. After seeing so many of my talented friends in the different renditions of the show, I can’t wait to step into the shoes of my peers and show everyone that I’m far from mediocre.”

LoUis CYfer also chimed in, adding: “It’s my absolute pleasure to rejoin the cast of Death Drop and once again be the Nasty Nick of the cast … there’s no better feeling than knowing that this year, I’ll have my pick of who I want to pull my Xmas cracker with …”

The unmissable comedy play will be showing at the Gaiety Theatre from January 31 until February 4. Tickets are on sale now and start at €‎20.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Death Drop: Back In The Habit on January 31 at the Gaiety Theatre, simply answer the following question:

What is the name of the drag king featured in Death Drop?

The competition closes on December 16. Winners will be contacted directly and shared on social media.

