Competition: Win tickets to the fabulous LGBTQ+ choir Glória’s Dublin Christmas concert

With the holiday season well and truly underway, GCN is in a giving mood. And what better way to have some festive fun than at Home for Christmas – Dublin LGBTQ+ choir Glória’s winter concert.

GCN has three pairs of tickets up for grabs for the event taking place on Friday, December 16, with the stunning St Andrew’s Church on Westland Row housing the concert for the first time ever.

The occasion marks the return of Glória’s annual concert which has been on hold for a number of years as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Members of the choir are “really excited” about the relaunch of their festive soirée, with one participant saying it “will be great to be back in a stunning new venue with great acoustics – can’t wait!”

Another described the concert as “A wonderful night to come together as a community, as a choir with our friends, and some of us with our families, and to come back together after so many years”.

Glória LGBT+ Choir was founded in October of 1995, with an ad placed in yours truly, GCN, inviting members of the queer community to join. “We are looking for singers – enthusiasm more important than experience,” the call-out read.

It was established initially to provide a safe and comfortable space for LGBTQ+ people to meet and sing together, values that still stand today. Approximately 25 people came to the first gathering, and now, the choir boasts roughly 54 members.

The group’s repertoire is “wide-ranging; from musicals to madrigals and from classical to camp. The songs are chosen sometimes to surprise, sometimes to challenge, but always to entertain!” Attendees at this year’s festive show can expect to hear a collection of carols, as well as some less traditional numbers, but no matter the tune, it’s sure to be a treat!

To be in with a chance of winning one of three pairs of tickets, simply answer the following question:

What year was Glória founded?

Entries close on Wednesday, December 14 at 10 am. The winners will be announced on GCN’s social media channels and will be contacted directly.

By submitting this form, you give GCN consent to process your personal information for the purposes of conducting this competition. More information on how we protect your privacy can be found here.

