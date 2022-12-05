Competition: Win tickets to IFI screening of queer Polish film Elephant

Are you looking for a new queer movie to watch? Why not try your luck at winning a pair of tickets to see Elephant, a Polish film about finding love in rural Poland? The newly released production will screen at the Irish Film Institute (IFI) on Friday, December 9 as part of the Kinopolis Polish Film Festival, and the cinema is giving GCN readers a chance to attend.

The festival, running from December 8 to 11, celebrates new Polish film releases and some of the country’s most distinctive voices. Included in the lineup of immersive and beautifully written motion pictures is Elephant, a movie that shines a light on what it is like to be queer in a bigoted area in rural Poland.

The story follows Bartek, a young man living and working on a small farm with his possessive mother and pregnant sister. His quiet rural life is quickly turned upside down after he meets his stunning neighbour, Dawid, who is a musician. The pair first become friends, then lovers, and soon the very suspicion of their relationship causes serious difficulties and violent confrontations in their small community, leading Bartek to make some life-changing decisions.

Elephant is described by critics as a “simply but beautifully told love story” and you can experience this amazing Polish movie at the IFI this Friday! GCN has five pairs of tickets that five of our lucky readers can win.

To enter this competition, simply answer the following question:

What country is the movie Elephant based in?

Entries close this Thursday, December 8 at 10 am. The winner will be announced on GCN’s social media pages and will be contacted directly.

