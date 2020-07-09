Win tickets for the new Queer Dublin tour in the fantastic Little Museum of Dublin

The Little Museum of Dublin has been charming and educating visitors for years with its unique and in-depth look at Ireland and its people, and now an excellent new tour will take a look at the queer folk who helped shape the country’s history.

As they share, “In the Little Museum we try to look at history through a different lens. We also know how important it is that cultural institutions support discussion of LGBTQ+ subjects.

“With these things in mind, we are proud to introduce a new tour of the collection called Queer Dublin. Written and presented by Fiona Brennan, this remarkable new tour reflects the experience of queer people throughout Irish history.

“Celebrating LGBTQ+ communities and individuals as a valued part of our society – from St Patrick to Panti Bliss – the tour explores gender and sexual identities through a selection of objects within the museum’s rich collections.”

Creator Fiona Brennan explains, “There’s something for everyone in this tour. You may find out something new about a very famous historical figure. You might be shocked by some of what you learn. And you will definitely have a good time!”

Dubbed “Dublin’s best museum experience”, the Little Museum is located at 15 St Stephen’s Green. The Museum also has an essential Women’s History of Dublin tour alongside a wonderful exhibition of The Diceman – the iconic High King of Grafton Street, and a Children’s Education Programme available to schools, so there really is something for everyone.

The unmissable Queer Dublin tour is at 4pm every second Saturday. Group sizes are limited so be sure to book early.

