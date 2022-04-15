Competition: win tickets to Nederlands Dans Theater in the Bord Gais Energy Theatre

Our friends at Bord Gais Energy Theatre have 5 pairs of tickets to give to 5 lucky readers of GCN to giveaway to see the fabulous Nederlands Dans Theater.

Nederlands Dans Theater is set to make a highly anticipated return to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre this May. There will be two performances only on Monday 2 and Tuesday 3 May 2022.

The internationally renowned dance company made their Bord Gais Energy Theatre debut in 2019 and now for the first time, the second company of Nederlands Dans Theater NDT2 will be coming to Ireland with a triple bill by German, Dutch and Swedish choreographers and featuring songs from Tori Amos.

This vibrant young dance company NDT 2 has been recently nominated for an Oliver Award for “Outstanding Achievement in Dance” and are currently wowing audiences on a tour of the UK and Ireland.

Born Gais Energy Theatre will host their latest work, a three-part performance by 3 very different but celebrated international choreographers: Marco Goecke, Hans van Manen and Johan Inger and featuring music by Tori Amos!

In his very personal and moving piece about the fragility of life and love, Goecke’s The Big Crying, with songs by Tori Amos, energises the fiery power of 18 outstanding dancers to embrace a celebration of life.

Van Manen’s exquisite quartet, Simple Things, featuring Haydn’s Piano Trio No. 28 in E-major, is described as ‘pure dance art’, presenting a master class in simplicity.

For the finale, Johan Inger’s vibrant IMPASSE bursts onto the stage with the joyful music of French-Lebanese jazz trumpeter and composer Ibrahim Maalouf, as he explores the strength of togetherness over isolation in our world today.

