Competition: Win tickets to see drag superstar Pabllo Vittar in Dublin

In collaboration with Mother and Singular Artists, drag superstar Pabllo Vittar is returning to Dublin on August 22, and GCN is offering one lucky reader a chance to win tickets. All you need to do is answer a question after reading the article!

Pabllo Vittar is a drag performer who rose to fame in 2017 with their debut album titled Vai Passar Mal. Since then, the iconic star has released three more albums titled Não Para Não (2018), 111 (2020) and Batidão Tropical (2021).

Vittar has also been a part of some exciting collaborations with other big artists such as Major Lazer/Diplo, Anitta, Charli XCX, Thalia, Rina Sawayama, Marina & The Diamonds, Lauren Jauregui and MC Carol.

Their show in Dublin in Vicar Street on August 22 is part of a larger tour across Europe. The Noitada European tour stops in Ireland as well as the Netherlands, UK, Germany, France, Spain and Portugal.

Last year in May, Vittar and Mother similarly teamed up to put on an iconic performance at Ireland’s National Stadium in Dublin. Friends of GCN, Mother is Dublin’s iconic old-school queer disco club that started back in 2010 and helps host many events such as Vittar’s shows this year and last.

“I feel so honoured that my audience in Dublin is excited enough to let me play bigger rooms! I expect lots of dancing!” Vittar said before their show in Dublin last year.

You can secure your tickets for Pabllo Vittar here, or to be in with a chance of winning one a pair, simply answer the following question:

What date is Pabllo Vittar performing live in Dublin this year?

The competition closes at midnight on Wednesday, August 9. Stay tuned to GCN’s social media platforms for the announcement of the winners, who will also be contacted via email.

This competition is now closed, please visit our Competitions page for more.