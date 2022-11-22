Competition: Win tickets to IFI screening of fascinating queer documentary Bambi, A French Woman

Call yourself a connoisseur of French films? Well, you can turn your words into action right here, as GCN has some tickets to be won for the screening of the moving queer film Bambi, A French Woman at the Irish Film Institute (IFI).

If you don’t have any plans yet for this Saturday, November 26, this giveaway is a chance to make some, with the movie showing as part of the IFI French Film Festival. Returning this year from November 16 to 27, the festival aims to bring the best of French cinema to Irish audiences.

An amazing list of French titles are included in this year’s programme, among which is the queer-themed movie Bambi, A French Woman. The film, directed by Sébastien Lifshitz, follows the life of Marie-Pierre Pruvot, one of the first transgender women to join drag queens and other artists in cabaret on the stage of Le Carrousel de Paris.

Born in a small Algerian village in 1935, Marie-Pierre refused to comply with society’s expectations and to live as Bambi, emigrating to Paris when she was only 17 and building a new life for herself. This fascinating documentary is a masterpiece on queer identity and liberation, set in a dreamy Paris of the 1950s and 1960s.

If this sounds like a film you’d be interested in, then don’t miss the chance to win tickets for this Saturday’s screening at 8.40pm at the IFI in Dublin. GCN has five pairs of tickets that five different people can win. All you have to do to win them is answer this question:

Who directed the film Bambi, A French Woman?

Entries close this Friday, November 25 at 10 am. The winner will be announced on GCN’s social media pages and will be contacted directly.

