Competition: Win tickets to hilariously uplifting queer play Wasteman at IDGTF

Following a sell-out run at the VAULT Festival in London, two-time Offie-nominated, queer comedy Wasteman is showing at DV8 Bar & Venue as part of the Dublin Gay Theatre Festival 2023 and GCN has two pairs of tickets to give away for opening night on Monday, May 1!

The show begins in a Northern English town as Wasteman’s relationship ends. While he tries to make something fabulous from the most unfabulous of situations, expect triple-threat talent, raucous laughs and lightning-fast wig changes. But can he win the Miss Stoke pageant?

Described as an “irresistible, uplifting…drag odyssey,” that you “cannot help but fall in love with,” Wasteman will make you laugh and cry in equal measure. It’s been nominated for Best Show at the Camden Fringe and the VAULT Festival, and is a recipient of the KeepItFringe Fund set up by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Writer and performer Joe Leather has performed in Jersey Boys, on Britain’s Got Talent and on Channel 4’s The Last Leg. He also worked as a refuse loader for seven months during lockdown.

DV8 Bar & Venue is hosting performances of the show from Monday, May 1, to Saturday, May 6. The daily show will begin at 7:30pm with matinées on the opening and closing days at 4pm.

Tickets are on sale now with prices starting from €10.00, but GCN has two pairs of tickets ready to give away to two lucky readers for this amazing queer comedy show. For a chance to win, simply answer the following question:

Wasteman is the story of a bin-man who dreams of being what?

The competition closes on Friday, April 28, 2023. Winners will be contacted directly and shared on social media.

