Competition: Win tickets to exclusive nationwide screenings of Billy Eichner’s new film Bros

GCN is excited to announce that it is partnering with Universal Pictures on a range of exciting nationwide screenings of Billy Eichner’s brand-new blockbuster Bros. The film is set to officially hit Irish cinemas on October 28, but these special pre-release MyOmniPass events will take place all across the country on Tuesday, October 18 from 8:35pm.

There will be 20 different screenings in total hosted in Omniplex cinemas, and we have a pair of tickets available to give away for each! Locations span 14 counties, including Antrim, Armagh, Cork, Derry, Down, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Limerick, Louth, Sligo, Tyrone, Wexford and Wicklow.

Bros is a groundbreaking movie, making history as the first romantic comedy from a major film studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. It comes from the ferocious comic mind of the iconic Billy Eichner, who wrote and stars in the picture, as well as hitmaking filmmakers Nicholas Stoller and Judd Apatow.

The smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy features an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast, including Guy Branum, Miss Lawrence, Ts Madison, Dot-Marie Jones, Jim Rash, Eve Lindley, Monica Raymun, Guillermo Díaz, Jai Rodriguez and Amanda Bearse. Appearances from Emmy winner Debra Messing, three-time Emmy nominee Bowen Yang and legendary four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein can also be expected.

Speaking previously to GCN, Eichner explained that although rom-coms were a favourite genre of his growing up, he never saw himself or his friends in these movies.

“We were completely ignored, completely erased. As we got into the late ’90s, we started to pop up as maybe a best friend, here and there, and often we were the butt of the joke. We were the punch line. And that is something I wanted to try to correct with this movie.”

Commenting on the importance of LGBTQ+ representation, he added: “It is always going to be a comforting, empowering, inspiring, life-affirming experience to see yourself and the lives of your friends, and your family reflected back at you. That’s really what art is, regardless of the format, you know, whether it’s a book or a movie, or a painting, that’s what you’re looking for.

“We’ve gotten so few reflections of ourselves, and so few that felt accurate, current, genuinely funny and smart. There are so few stories that take its LGBTQ characters seriously, but also, in a seriously funny way. We’ve gotten so little of that, and I think it’s important, because it inspires you, it comforts you and, you know, it makes you feel good.”

So, do you want to be part of history? To enter the competition to win two tickets to one of the Bros MyOmniPass cinema screenings of your choice, simply answer the question below.

What iconic gay comedian wrote and stars in Bros?

The competition closes at 12am on Monday, October 17, with winners announced on the same day. You must be over 15 to enter, and tickets will be available to be collected from your chosen cinema.

