WIN: Two tickets for gorgeous love story Two of Us in IFI Dublin

A beautiful and touching love story between two women in later life, Two of Us, opens in the IFI in Dublin, and we’ve got two pairs of tickets for the opening night on July 16 up for grabs.

Directed by Filippo Meneghetti, Two of Us is a French-Belgian film which depicts the love story of Nina (Barbara Sukowa) and Madeline (Martine Chevallier); two retired women, who have secretly been in love for years.

Everyone in their lives, including Madeline’s son and daughter, thinks they are no more than neighbours sharing a hallway. Eventually, the couple decide to fulfil their life long dream of moving to Rome and living out their remaining years together. However, when a serious problem arises, their previous secrecy has serious repercussions.

An unconventional romance, with much to say about the shackles of repression and expectation, Meneghetti’s tender film is a welcome reminder that love can occur at any age. It’s a tender and affecting film that will stay with you.

2021 is proving to be a bumper year for quality queer cinema, with many more excellent films on the way. Currently showing at the IFI is another wonderful love story – Supernova – starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci as a gay couple who struggle when one of them is diagnosed with early onset dementia. A meditation on mortality and the difficulty in facing it both for yourself and those close to you, it’s also a celebration of dedication and love.

Back to the competition! So, if you aren’t lucky enough to win tickets this time around, Two of Us is still essential viewing, so make sure to grab tickets from IFI when they go on sale to the public on July 12.

To be in with a chance to win the two tickets for July 16 simply answer the following question:

What is the name of the actress who plays Nina in the movie?

Winners will be announced on July 14.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.