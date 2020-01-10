Woman makes bomb threat and says she will kill children if Catholic school supports LGBT+ community

Californian woman, Sonia Tabizada, has been charged with making a bomb threat against a Washington DC all-girls private Catholic school, Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School.

Tabizaba’s outrage and reasonings behind the threats of violence came just two days after the president emerita of the school, Sister Mary Berchmans, announced to alumnae that the school magazine would begin to publish news of same-sex marriages. Berchmans explained the decision stating; “The Church is clear in its teaching on same-sex marriages, but, it is equally clear in its teaching that we are all children of God, that we each have dignity and are worthy of respect and love.”

Berchmans said that because of this, beginning with the autumn issue of the school’s alumnae magazine, the school will publish news of alumnae’s same-sex unions as well as any updates LGBT+ alums choose to share with fellow classmates.

This announcement rattled Tabizada, and just two days after, on May 13, 2019, the Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School allegedly received at least two phone calls from Tabizada making violent threats towards staff and students.

The Daily Beast reported that the court documents from Tabizada’s trial state that in an initial phone call placed at 5.15 AM on May 15, 2019, she says: “Hey motherf**kers, I’m going to burn that f**king church, I’m going to bomb it, b***h! I’m going to f**king kill you guys. I’m going to send my f**king soldiers, motherf**kers. Remove the f**king gay motherf**kers from your magazine, or I’m going to f**king kill your kids. That’s a promise.”

This first call was followed around a minute later by a second, where the defendant is alleged in saying; “What kind of pervert priests do you guys have running the show? Nobody cares for those girls? You’re crushing the innocent, motherf**king a**hole. I’m gonna f**king blow up the school and call it a mission from God. You guys are going to get terrorism within your f**king school, motherf**ker. And you’re going to be guilty. And I warned you!”

According to a representative from the school, Tabizaba is not a school alumn nor has she any connections to the school and these threats were solely based on information provided in the magazine.

Tabizada has pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against her despite what appears to be damning evidence against her case. When questioned about her client’s indictment over the charges of making a bomb threat to the school Tabizada’s attorney, Carmen Hernandez, stated that she had been “a little overcharged”. Hernandez went on to add that; “it’s not like she (Tabizada) cried fire in a crowded theatre.”

Despite the attempts made by both Tabizada and her attorney to both dismiss and diminish her guilt, she will be held in jail until her court date which is scheduled for later on this month.