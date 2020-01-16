Woman charged with murder of Irish dancer Adrian Murphy

An 18-year-old woman has appeared in Wimbledon Magistrates Court in Britain charged with murdering Irish dancer Adrian Murphy in June and poisoning another man in London last year. A 24 year-old man has already been remanded in custody for the same crimes.

Adrian Murphy, originally from Kilkenny and a seven-time Irish dancing champion, was found dead at an apartment in Battersea, south-west London on 4 June 2019. Murphy was 43 when he died. Officers leading the investigation suspected he was lured to the location after chatting with a user on Grindr.

Diana Cristea is accused of murdering Murphy and faces an additional charge of poisoning by administering a substance to endanger life or inflict grievous bodily harm in a poisoning incident against another man in north London on 30 May 2019. The 40 year-old man Cristea is accused of poisoning was taken to hospital at the time, but later discharged.

As well as the murder charge, Ms Cristea also faces two counts of theft and two counts of fraud after the victims’ bank cards were used to purchase several items.

Diana Cristea is remanded in custody until her next hearing at the Old Bailey on 17 January. Joe Osei, 24, also remains in custody in relation to the same incidents. Osei had previously appeared in a London Court in October and was charged with two counts of poisoning or administering a substance to endanger life, two counts of theft, and six counts of fraud by false representation.

The 24 year-old man is accused of administering scopolamine, a motion sickness drug, to Adrian Murphy. Osei is accused of administering the same drug to another man on May 30 who he also allegedly met on Grindr.

Adrian Murphy, who choreographed and produced shows such as ‘Celtic Dance Force’, ‘Feet of Fire’ and ‘FireDance The Show’, was buried next to his parents in his native Kilkenny in July 2019.