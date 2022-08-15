Youth Advocate Programmes Ireland (YAP) is to launch a comprehensive new LGBTQ+ dictionary designed by young queer people to help others better understand some of the terminologies surrounding gender and sexuality.

The group, calling themselves the Good Trouble Troop, came together in 2021 to discuss what is missed when people don’t understand the language around relationships, identity, and gender.

Speaking about their experience in the group, one person explained, “People would not think I was weird for who I am, it gave me a better understanding of things.

“From doing activities in the group, I have learned so much more, I feel more comfortable within myself. I am so glad I participated and pushed myself into going it was amazing”

The aim of the new dictionary is to grow understanding, tolerance, and challenge fears and prejudice through education using the voices of young people living this life.

The beautifully designed project provides a concise list of terminology as well as information about the origins and history of some of the symbols used by the community. It also includes a directory of support services and resources for young LGBTQ+ people in Ireland.

As YAP explained, “This project was entirely young person led and was a passion for the people involved.”

It is intended that the dictionary will be distributed to various professional groups, families, and young people so they can be better informed alongside parents and carers.

The project has been created with YAP Ireland, a strengths-based, needs-led, family support organisation that strives to amplify the voice of young people through participation and consultation so that they can influence change in society.

The LGBTQ+ dictionary will be launched at YAP Ireland’s national event “Equality for Everyone” in Croke Park on August 18 where it will be presented to other young people, families, and a range of stakeholders with the hope that it can be distributed nationally.

To find out more go to yapireland.ie.