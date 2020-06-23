500 LGBT+ young people across Ireland to receive Pride Self-Care Packs to keep the spirit of Pride alive

BeLonG To Youth Services and Youth Work Ireland will gift 500 Pride Self-Care Packs to young LGBT+ people across the country to help keep the spirit of Pride alive as the community are forced to remain physically distant.

The wonderful initiative will also see youth workers hand deliver the Self-Care Packs by hand to young people who might not be ‘out’. The packs will include a Pride t-shirt with a one-off design by artist Timur Aldemir from Creatives Against COVID-19, rainbow facemasks, badges, sweets, a Dublin Pride Booklet and a guide about minding your mental health.

Moninne Griffith, CEO of BeLonG To, shared: “While we cannot march together in Dublin Pride this year, we can come together as a community in a way we will never forget! Working with Youth Work Ireland, we are #BringingPrideHome for 500 LGBT+ people across the country. We have created an incredible Pride Self Care Pack so they can mark Pride 2020 at home and know that around Ireland, their LGBT+ friends will be wearing the same t-shirt, masks and badges from their homes.”

Monnine continued, “Many LGBT+ young people experience ongoing mental health challenges and as the results of our LGBT+ Life in Lockdown survey show, these have been exacerbated by COVID-19. Now more than ever, LGBT+ young people need access to a wide range of supports and to know they are part of a community. The #BringingPrideHome campaign sends a powerful messaging letting LGBT+ youth know that they are not alone. We are in this together.”

Dr Patrick Burke, CEO of Youth Work Ireland, shared, “Pride is about celebrating our identity as LGBT+ people. We are delighted that we have found a creative way to do this this year as we stay apart. Pride however is also about campaigning and advocating for change. Many young LGBT+ people still do not feel supported and affirmed in their communities and nation.

“We take this opportunity to call on the new government to affirm its commitment to LGBT+ young people by fully resourcing and implementing the LGBT+ National Youth Strategy 2018-2020. Throughout COVID-19 our local youth services have continued to provide safe and welcoming spaces for young LGBT+ people online in which they can connect with professional youth workers and continue to be supported.”