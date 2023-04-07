Zach Zimmerman shares his experiences as a queer comedian in hilarious new book

As I wrote recently, I only discovered the comedy of Zach Zimmerman on Instagram in the past few months. As a stand-up, Zach was named a TimeOut NY Comic to Watch, NY Funniest Finalist, and his first comedy album Clean Comedy debuted on the Billboard Top 10.

It’s happenstance that I discovered his work just before he was to release his first book, Is It Hot in Here? (Or Am I Suffering for All Eternity for the Sins I Committed on Earth). I was intrigued by the title, which is not unlike a title my favourite science-fiction author, Philip K. Dick, might have come up with.

The format is also interesting, a “collection of essays, lists, musings, and quips”. He has prior writing experience having been published in The New Yorker, McSweeney’s, and The Washington Post.

He grew up in the American South with religious parents, one of whom was a pastor and so, as the title may suggest, the book deals with how that influenced his life and how he converted to queer, vegetarian, atheism – I think Irish people may call some of it Catholic guilt.

One of the things I like about Zach’s comedy is his charming delivery and he manages to retain that charm in his writing style. This isn’t the full autobiography of Zach Zimmerman; rather than showing the full movie, he gives us the important clips. As well as discussing his family and his childhood, he covers the horror that is a gay man trying to date other gay men and some of the obstacles of the LGBTQ+ community. This definitely includes what the Bad Gays podcasters would call “some demon twink energy”.

He tells these stories in an entertaining way and a lot of gay guys will empathise. Although we’re from different worlds, gay men often have parallel experiences.

For me, it was the fact that I also had to deal with religion growing up. I was also the kid who found comfort in the maths problems that seemed easier to solve than life, and I too had some horrific dating experiences.

I feel like I should stand up for my last shared experience: I am David Ferguson and I have never watched RuPaul’s Drag Race (but we’ll gloss over that).

I wrote a book! And will be going on a stand-up tour in April to celebrate! 😈 Tickets on sale at the link in bio. I can’t wait to sign all your books — and a boob or two, too!🤘 pic.twitter.com/VIZOHUwati — Zach “Preorder my Book 🥺” Zimmerman (@zzdoublezz) February 28, 2023

Even though we may share experiences, it is helpful to hear another man’s take. You know something about them from reading stories online but you get more understanding when you walk a mile in another man’s shoes. This book allows you to do that.

All that makes it sound like this is a very serious book and it is, but is also very funny. There are amusing essays, silly lists and quips on life, religion and dating. I found it sad, funny, charming and a joy to read, having devoured it in one sitting.

Go read it, it is worth sharing his experiences.