Zendaya warns Euphoria fans about “deeply emotional" second season

Euphoria season two premiered in the US on Sunday, January 9, and Zendaya made sure to remind fans that the show isn’t for the faint of heart.

“I know I’ve said this before,” the 25 year-old actress wrote, “but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences.”

The show, which has been hailed as “groundbreaking” for LGBTQ+ representation, follows a cast of young characters in high school but deals with serious subject matter such as drug addiction, sexual assault and mental illness.

“This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch,” Zendaya goes on to say.

“Please only watch if you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support. All my love, Daya.”

The young actress stars as Rue in the show created by Sam Levinson and, in a recent interview with ET Online, she described the second season as both “tough” and “brutal” for the characters.

The wait for this season has also been tough on fans who haven’t seen the students of East Highland High School since 2019, over two years since the finale of season one, due to delays in filming caused by the pandemic.

Although the show has been on pause, two special episodes have sustained fans in the interim, although neither episode resolved the season one cliffhanger about Rue’s on-again-off-again relationship with Jules (Hunter Schafer).

In fact, a new trailer even suggests a possible love-triangle storyline with a newly introduced character with a face-tattoo, Elliot (Dominic Fike).

I haven't seen a single episode of this show but it's so important to me when actors do this: putting the mental and emotional well-being of their audience before the ratings? I think it's amazing and speaks volumes about the kind of person that Zendaya is https://t.co/JxXhhZ9vwd — jess (@kellettsgaines) January 11, 2022

Fike told Variety that he’s looking forward to the drama that will unfold as fans speculate on the possible romantic storyline ahead.

“I can’t wait to see where people go with that and for all the hate messages I’ll get on my Instagram … and going into hiding,” he said. “I can’t wait.”

The Euphoria season two premiere, starring Zendaya, is available for Irish viewers on NowTV.