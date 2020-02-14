Watch: Dublin-based artists Zapho and Ryan O’Shaughnessy embrace queer Berlin aesthetic in '100 Ways' music video

The highly anticipated ‘100 Ways’ music video from the creative duo Ryan O’Shaughnessy and Zapho has landed. Blending stunning choreography, a minimalist setting, and some extra trippy visuals, the storytelling brings the song’s 90’s influenced neo-soul/electro feel to life.

‘100 Ways’ is a truly gripping song that unravels the emotions behind moving forward after a breakup and figuring things out without hostility. Dancers Ruby Wilson and Austin Fagan perfectly encapsulate this theme through their body language in the music video. Zapho said, “I got goosebumps watching their performances.”

Director Val Braun discussed the integration of ambiguity within the visuals, “The queer-straight ambiguity is certainly a strength of the music video, they could be friends, they could be a couple, that depends on the viewers interpretation. Our crew also represents this diversity, which is a nice thing, art bringing the sexual orientations.”

Shot in Berlin over the summer of 2019, the music video brings together various queer artists and distinct aesthetics. A UK, Canadian and German-based LGBT+ dance group the FlaminGogos developed the concept, designed the set, and directed the film. Their unique and passionate style matches beautifully with the music of the Dublin based duo and creates a wonderful harmony.

Zapho highlighted the dedication of the creative team, “I moved over to Berlin for the summer of 2019 in an attempt to meet and collaborate with people from all different parts of the creative industry and I came across a group of performers called the FlaminGogos, comprised of members Val, Ruby and Austin.”

Speaking about the vision behind the ‘100 Ways’ music video, Zapho adds, “We had a tiny budget. a simple idea and a song that we were in love with. We hoped other people would like the song and help us in creating a mainstream video with a queer aesthetic that visually would represent myself as a queer woman and Ryan as an LGBTQ+ ally. The guys adopted the song as their own and each member gave us 100% of their time and effort to try and visually bring the song to life.”

The ‘100 Ways’ music video is a phenomenal experience with its combination of captivating visuals and stunning music. You can also check out the song over on most music platforms.