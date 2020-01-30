Premiere: Queer Dublin-based artist Zapho collaborates with Ryan O’Shaughnessy on new track with 90s electro vibes

Dublin based artists Ryan O’Shaughnessy and Zapho are set to release their first collaboration ‘100 Ways’ on the 31st January 2020. Combining their skills and resources as songwriters and producers, the two have crafted a song with a distinctly 90s influenced neo-soul/electro feel. Lyrically ‘100 Ways’ tackles one of the most universal topics of conversation: the gradual decline of a long-term relationship. The song is about figuring out the new dynamic of being without the person you love and learning there’s a hundred ways to deal with it, a hundred ways to untangle the life you created together without resorting to enmity.

Ryan O’Shaughnessy started his professional life at the age of eight as an actor before venturing into the music industry aged 17. In 2012 he performed his self-penned track ‘No Name’ on Britain’s Got Talent and was subsequently signed to RCA in London. After a number one album and a successful British and Irish tour, Ryan decided to set up his own label and studio, Bayview Records. In 2018 Ryan represented Ireland with the track ‘Together’ at Eurovision in Portugal, and successfully used the project to raise awareness for LGBT+ rights globally.

New to the Irish music scene, Zapho (Ele Breslin) is a 26 year-old singer-songwriter-producer. In 2019 she released two singles, ‘Do like I Do’ and ‘Water Me’ and recorded her debut album. ‘100 Ways’ is the first of multiple collaborations in the works for 2020.

Ryan and Zapho explain the origin of ‘100 Ways’: “We wanted to make the type of music that we care about and actively listen to pop with an alternative twist. This song was made from start to finish in seven hours at the Bayview Songwriting Camp sponsored by IMRO, who have supported both of us on various projects over the years.”

The release will be followed by a dance concept music video that was shot in Berlin in 2019. It was directed and produced by Berlin native Valentin Braun and features performances by dancers Ruby Wilson (UK) and Austin Fagan (Canada). Ryan and Zapho wanted to create a mainstream video with a queer aesthetic that would visually represent Zapho as a queer woman and Ryan as an LGBT+ ally, and the finished product is a beautiful imagining of the song.

'100 Ways' will be released this Friday

