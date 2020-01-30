Competition: Win a pair of tickets to Ireland's leading health and fitness event Thrive Festival 2020

Thrive Festival is back after a strong debut last year and the lineup is bursting with even more fitness, wellness, and tasty treats. Celebrating the event’s return, we are giving away a pair of tickets for you and a friend to take part in this phenomenal weekend focused on mindfulness and body positivity.

What sets Thrive Festival apart is the unique approach that the day is geared towards you and your own goals. From Boom Cycles to cookery demos, there is plenty of fun activities to get involved in over the weekend. Seize the day by choosing up to 5 experiences per session over 20 stages.

Doors to the Convention Centre will be open at 9:30 pm and closes at 6:00 am for both days. Attendees can pre-book the sessions they want to take part in throughout the festival. Each activity runs for 40 minutes to guarantee everyone gets the most out of their time.

Thrive Festival 2020 will be welcoming the hardworking and fun group UN1T along with its creator, Rob Smyth. They place a focus on working as a team, promoting the motto ‘We train as one’. It is one of the best strength and conditioning group training sessions around.

Become part of a resilient team and ‘train as one’ over the weekend, UN1T will be bringing a newly designed programme for each day to push you to be the best. This franchise is expected to be soon operating in Ireland so now is the perfect time to catch a sneak peek at what’s to be expected.

For all the foodies and mindfulness enthusiasts, there will be a Thrive Marketplace to enjoy amazing dishes. People are free to browse some of the biggest brands around, including Hemp Heros, Bee Natural, Cully and Scully, and the Sweet Potato Pizza Company.

There will be plenty of returning activities from Thrive Festival’s debut in 2019, such as Donking Rongavilla’s Hip Hop Dance classes, KOBOX Boxing Club, and Holly White’s Vegan Cookery. Not to mention brand new events to enjoy for this year, including Conor Spacey’s Zero Waste Food Cookery and Talks as well as Gillian Mooney’s classes on Ashtanga Yoga.

If the new year came with a get fit resolution, this is a great opportunity to get tips on how to start and maintain that journey. Learning from leading experts in the field, Thrive Festival is set to be an informative and entertaining experience. Check out their website for more information on the lineup and what’s in store over the weekend.

Thrive Festival takes place from February 29 to March 1 at The Convention Centre.

To be in for a chance to win a pair of tickets, answer the following question.

What is UN1T’s motto?