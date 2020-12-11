13 fa-la-la fabulous queer gifts for Christmas 2020

Deck the halls, put up the tree, and begin to sing Christmas carols at the top of your lungs because it’s the most wonderful time of the year again! When it comes to Christmas shopping, it’s difficult to find the “perfect” present. Have no fear and only cheer, for here are some of the most fabulous queer gifts to give for this Christmas.

UNDER €10

Dublin Vintage Factory Gift Card

Dublin Vintage Factory have gift cards available in amounts from €2-€100. For anyone in your life who loves fashion and thrifting, this is the perfect gift. Get it here.

Daddy’s Tea Towel

We love all of Daddy’s merch and this Tea Towel would look great in anyone’s kitchen. Daddy’s are also doing an Xmas Breakfast Bag for collection on Christmas Eve.

Reusable Project Face Masks

The arts have been hit the hardest in this pandemic so supporting organisations like Project Arts has never been more important. These high-quality face masks are the perfect stocking stuffer. You can also get a Project gift card for the theatre lover in your life.

West Queer Art

West Queer Art was founded by the totally awesome Sharon Nolan in 2020. Sharon is an activist and queer artist based in Galway, and explain on their site that “While they were always interested in art and being creative, they didn’t always have the time and confidence to create pieces to share with the world.” Well, Sharon, we’re glad you have shared your art with the world. Check it out.

UNDER €30

House of Dapper Personalised Christmas Tree Decoration

The House of Dapper have a host of great queer-themed gifts, from Pink Triangle pendants to rainbow face masks. These handmade Christmas tree decorations are the perfect way to keep your loved ones close this festive season. Check out the House of Dapper Etsy story here.

We Will Dance Again Mother Merch



Mother celebrated their tenth anniversary with one of the hottest merch drops this year. The We Will Dance Again tops and tees are perfect for anyone missing their Saturday disco bops.

Santa Booby – Christmas Earrings

Looking for something a little spicier this Christmas? Look no further.

Handmade large polymer clay earrings in a boob shape with Santa hat which is also available as a decoration. LulaBySophie makes jewellery, trinket trays and pins many of which are queer and feminist-themed.

Xmas Tote Bag

Pick up the Vegan Sandwich Co Xmas Tote Bag. Vegan Sandwich Co also has your vegan inclusive Christmas dinner sorted with their Turk*y Roast which is available for collection on December 15.

One Strong Arm Xmas Cards

One Strong Arm is a creative tour-de-force making beautiful work, both analogue and digital for years. The man with the aforementioned arm is the art director of GCN, Dave Darcy, and when he’s not making our magazine, website and events look beautiful, he’s busy in his letterpress studio making prints, books and projects. Snap up these stunning holographic Xmas cards here.

GCN Subscription

With the gift of a GCN subscription, you will be giving a whole year’s worth of queer surprises and content. As part of the subscription, the lucky recipient will be receiving a monthly copy of Ireland’s leading LGBT+ magazine as well as year-round exclusive discounts with the Q Card – the passport to queer life! You can find all this at the following link.

€40 AND UP

Niamh Barry – Heal Print

Niamh Barry, who’s Queer Hearts of Dublin portraits were featured in GCN Magazine, Niamh Barry is a 22 year-old queer film photographer. Barry’s print ‘Heal’ is available on Hen’s Teeth in A2 or A3. Hen’s Teeth has a wide range of stunning art, lifestyle, food and booze products to suit everyone.

Cock Crown by Taryn de Vere

From possibly the most colourful person in Ireland, Taryn de Vere has created this wonderful art for your headpiece. The glorious crown of erect cocks, framed with pink flowers and green leaves is available here. Taryn also sells a wide range of amazing pins and brooches starting at €2.50.

Two Boys Brew Gift Card

Keep your loved ones caffeinated well into the New Year with a gift card from the wonderful Two Boys Brew.