15 LGBTQ+ podcasts you need in your life

The queer community is actively carving space within the vast industry of podcasting, and we’ve curated a list of some of the latest and greatest LGBTQ+ podcasts for your entertainment.

In the words of queer sex educator and sex science researcher Eva Bloom, creator of the F*ck the Patriarchy, F*ck Yourself, “listening to an LGBTQ+ podcasts feels like surrounding yourself with queer friends. It feels like eavesdropping to the queers at your local gay bar or queer-friendly space.” So, check out the list below and get listening!

Poz Vibe

Poz Vibe is a phenomenal podcast for People Living With HIV, their friends, family and allies, sponsored by Dublin Pride. And as co-host and Irish drag legend Veda describes, it’s all about “trying to create change and spread those positive vibrations throughout Ireland.” The other half of Poz Vibe is Robbie Lawlor, Co-Founder of Access to Medicines Ireland and a Doctoral Scholar at Dublin City University.

We’re Having Gay Sex

After 10 years of serial monogamy, comedian and lesbian Ashley Gavin has exchanged her straight life for one including a whole lot of exploratory sex. Partnering with co-host Gara Lonning, a gender-expansive, non-binary Trans-masculine, pansexual, self-described “snowflake,” this hilarious podcast is not one to miss.

Each episode features comical retellings of every gritty detail of these experiments. Together, the two interview people from all over the gender and sexuality spectrums about their sex lives.

Inside The Closet

Co-host symmetry literally makes or breaks a podcast, and with two NYC comedians as hosts, we can attest that they’ve nailed the perfect partner banter. During Inside The Closet, Emma Willmann and Matteo Lane open up and share their experiences as gay comics and sexual beings.

A window into their friendship and ALL the details of their personal sexperiences, these episodes are bound to bring tears to our eyes (in the best way possible).

Getting Curious

If you can’t get enough of Jonathan Van Ness in all his hairy glory on Queer Eye, then this is the podcast for you. The podcast brings you inside of the mind of JVN as he explores everything and anything he’s curious about with experts in their respective fields. It’s centred in fun, and you feel like you’ve learned something by the end of every episode.

Food 4 Thot

From underwear parties to identity politics, messy anals to ’90s R&B, Food 4 Thot, dives deep into the latest of the LGBTQ+ community. The show features a roundtable discussion amongst fellow queers who are a multiracial mix of fantastic writers. The foursome includes the wonderful Dennis Norris II, Joseph Osmundson, Tommy Pico, and Fran Tirado,

Making Gay History

“Help us bring LGBTQ history to life through the voices of the people who lived it.”

This catching statement is the driving message behind Making Gay History. Each episode of the podcast brings you on a journey through a hidden part of our community’s history from the mouths of the advocates, activists and allies who experienced it.

Las Culturistas

Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang are all you need to laugh out loud on your boring commute to work. Saturday Night Live cast member Yang and Haute Dog host Rogers are here to bring you unforgettable stories from their friendship’s birth in their college days at NYU.

Each episode includes the segment “I Don’t Think So Honey” where the hosts and their guests get one minute to rant about something they hate, including, going to bed without taking makeup off and restaurants that don’t allow dogs.

Nancy

A queer podcast hosted by best friends? A dream come true. Hosts Tobin Low and Kathy Tu cover everything from coming out stories to butch lesbian stereotypes and the queer narratives in between. Their honest and heartwarming episodes will leave you feeling quite emotional.

Gender Reveal

This podcast is like a warm light on a very very dark night. The baby of journalist and educator Tuck Woodstock, Gender Reveal explores the vast diversity of Trans experiences through interviews with a wide array of Trans, non-binary and two-spirit people. Listen to the incredible guests featured, and share this free educational tool on gender to anyone you think might need it (AKA all of us).

Disability After Dark

Andrew Gurza, disability awareness consultant and the host of this podcast, is an automatic friend to every listener with his facilitation of stark and real conversations surrounding disability, sexuality and everything else about the disability experience that we don’t talk about; the things about being disabled we keep in the dark.

The creator of the viral hashtag #DiasabledPeopleAreHot, Gurza sheds light on the truth: disabled people bang.

Queery with Cameron Esposito

A lesbian stand-up comedian like no other, Cameron Esposito has brought a fresh blend of honest humour to the American stand-up scene, and the same can be said for her podcast. Each episode features an interview with a different queer personality that explores personal stories and LGBTQ+ journeys and the inclusivity of today’s culture.

With interviews with everyone from Trixie Mattel to one half of lesbian pop duo Tegan and Sarah, these hour-long episodes are a fantastic way to get your daily dose of queerness.

To L and Back

You know that number one lesbian TV show you hate to love? Yeah, that one. Hosted by Autostraddle.com’s Riese Bernard, one of the internet’s most storied L Word scholars, with writer and director Carly Usdin, each episode of this podcast corresponds with the hit lesbo-drama The L Word.

These episodes, joining the rank of top LGBTQ+ podcasts, come full of trivia, jokes, special guests, controversial Jenny takes, fond memories and other ways in which we live and love.

Hoodrat To Headwrap

This absolutely phenomenal show is a “decolonizing podcast for lovers on the margins,” that educates listeners about the racist history of the word “Caucasian”, why white people can’t get cancelled, and colourism.

Created by sexuality educator Ericka Hart and Deep East Oakland’s very own Ebony Donnley, the show is groundbreaking and you must listen.

Queerology

Hosted by Matthias Roberts, who holds masters degrees in counselling and theology, this podcast asks an impactful question: How might we live better as queer people of faith or their allies?

Matthias brings together theologians, psychologists, poets, thinkers and change-makers for conversations around belief and being to better understand the intersection of faith and sexuality. Joining the rank of magnificent LGBTQ+ podcasts, this show of big questions and bigger guests is sure to enlighten your day.

LGBTQ&A

This podcast features names like Pete Buttigieg, Holland Taylor, and Laverne Cox to discuss all things queer with prominent LGBTQ+ people. Produced by The Advocate in partnership with GLAAD, host Jeffrey Masters perfectly manages to ask all the burning questions we have as listeners for these incredibly interesting LGBTQ+ guests.

The podcasting industry is booming, with more LGBTQ+ podcasts being introduced every year! LGBTQ+ people have seized the creative opportunity to connect the community and unite in radiant joy, sadness, celebration, and all the emotions in-between.