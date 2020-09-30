15 amazing queer podcasts you should be listening to

Nowadays, there’s a podcast for everything. That means there’s a whole wealth of incredible queer podcasts just a click away!

We’ve made it a tad easier for you to navigate this universe with our top picks of 15 fabulous queer podcasts you should be listening to.

These adventures into queer culture, politics and good old fashioned whimsical silliness are the perfect way to tune-out and embrace your queer notions.

Im Grand Mam’

Im Grand Mam’ is a wonderful podcast from Kevin Twomey and PJ Kirby, originally from Cork and now living in London, they have a cuppa and catch up each week while exploring the collective life landmarks that accompany growing up gay in the world today.

Sissy that Pod

There’s lots to cover in Drag Race land right now so join them as they dissect the lewks, shade and lip syncs, because if you’re not listening to Sissy That Pod, you’re only getting 3/4’s of the story, henny.

United Ireland

Una Mullally and Andrea Horan’s United Ireland Podcast acts as a sanctuary of calm and collected analysis for anyone feeling overwhelmed but wanting to remain informed.

Friends of Dorothy

Iconic Irish queens Candy Warhol and Kiki St Clair chat to music superstars, drag royalty and pop culture legends about everything camp, queer and hilarious in this new unmissable podcast. Previous guests include Alaska Thunderfuck, Saara Alto, Ireland’s own Shirley Temple Bar, Rose McGowan and Peaches.

Pants with Kate and Leisha

Pants with Kate and Leisha is a new podcast from lesbian L Word royalty Kate Moening & Leisha Hailey who are real life best pals. They met almost twenty years ago, playing best friends on TV. A super cute listen.

Throwing Shade

Throwing Shade is all about Bryan Safi and Erin Gibson taking a weekly look at the issues important to ladies and gays and treating them with much less respect than they deserve. It’s got tons of sass, while actually being a great way to keep up with what’s going on in the world. We highly recommend you start throwing some shade asap.

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

If you can’t get enough of Johnathan Van Ness in all his hairy glory on Queer Eye, then this is the podcast for you. The podcast brings you inside of the mind of JVN as he explores everything and anything he’s curious about with experts in their respective fields. It’s a lot of fun AND you feel like you’ve learned something by the end of every episode.

Whimsically Volatile

Drag Race favourite Katya is back with a whimsically volatile bang! Alongside co-host Craig, they are joined by heaps of your favourite drag queens each episode, and discuss everything that pops into their heads, no matter how dark.

RuPaul: What’s The Tee?

Can you ever have too much RuPaul? I don’t think so. Sprinkle some Michelle Visage and tons of celebrity guests on top of that and you’ve got What’s the Tee. What’s not to love?

The Read

Reading is what? Fundamental!

Kid Fury and Crissle host The Read, serving up news levels of sass and spilling the tea on celebrities, hip hop and pop culture every week. Get listening!

Making Gay History

“Help us bring LGBTQ history to life through the voices of the people who lived it.”

This is the strong singular message behind Making Gay History. Each episode brings you on a journey through a hidden part of our community’s history from the mouth’s of the advocates, activists and allies who experienced it.

Nancy

This queer podcast is hosted by besties Tobin Low and Kathy Tu. They cover everything from coming out stories, to butch lesbian stereotypes and all sorts of other queer narratives in between. It’s honest and heartwarming, and chances are it’ll leave you dewy eyed.

The Trans Specific Partnership Podcast

Hosts Joanna Cifredo and Rebecca Kling, two trans women, discuss the politics of gender and sexuality in a culture of transition. With only 10 episodes, it’s very easy to binge this series. The joy of queer podcasts comes with the opportunity to broaden your perspective, and this podcast lets you do exactly that.

Queery with Cameron Esposito

Cameron Esposito is a lesbian stand-up comedian like no other. She’s brought a fresh blend of honest humour to the American stand-up scene, and the same can be said for her podcast. Each episode features an interview with a different queer personality that explores personal stories and LGBTQ journeys, and the inclusivity of today’s culture.

With interviews with everyone from Trixie Mattel to one half of lesbian pop duo Tegan and Sarah, these hour long episodes are a fantastic way to get your daily dose of queerness.

Homo Sapiens

Out and proud British singer turned actor Will Young hosts Homo Sapiens alongside his pal Christopher Sweeney. The duo navigate the LGBTQ cultural community with a lighthearted approach, describing themselves as “Radio 4’s ‘Woman’s Hour’ for an LGBTQ+ audience”. With fun guest stars like Alan Cumming and Mykki Blanco popping up, this bubbly podcast makes for delightful easy queer listening.

GCN’s Q&A: The Queer and Alternative Podcast

Our role at GCN is to tell the stories of the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland, so we’ve launched our very own podcast! Each episode features an interview with a significant member of the queer Irish community, including queen of Ireland Panti Bliss and activist Peter Tatchell. It’s a great way to ground yourself in Ireland’s rich queer history (if we do say so ourselves)! Definitely a worth addition to your queer podcasts list!