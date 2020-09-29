The iconic Peaches is this week's guest on the fabulous Friends Of Dorothy podcast

Candy Warhol and Kiki St Clair, the glamorous presenters of the already legendary Friends of Dorothy podcast will welcome the icon that is Peaches to this week’s episode. Consider us gagged.

The queens have been absolutely slaying with their lineup of guests, so brace yourself for an unmissable conversation with a bona fide superstar. Canadian born, Berlin based singer-songwriter, visual artist, performance artist and icon, Peaches, joins Candy and Kiki to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Teaches Of Peaches – the incredible album that brought the singer to international fame and defined a queer generation.

Since that album’s release in 2000, Peaches launched five more critically acclaimed albums into the stratosphere, toured with Marilyn Manson and Queens of the Stone Age, and collaborated with an incredible amount of singers, artists and performers including Iggy Pop, Beth Ditto, Major Lazer, Christina Aguilera, Chicks On Speed, Pink and Bloc Party.

As a visual artist, she opened her first solo exhibit, Whose Jizz Is This? in 2019 and has recently released her latest single – ‘Flip This’ – her response to the current political climate in America.

In this Friends Of Dorothy episode, Peaches chats about the back story, inspiration and opening of her previously mentioned acclaimed exhibit, her unforgettable costumes from over the years and how her own music and collaborations came to fruition. She also chats early queer influences, phone hacking and life in Berlin.

Later, Candy and Kiki are joined by their co-producer Maximillion Foy as they reminisce about the time they worked at a Peaches concert in Dublin and the absolute chaos that ensued before, during and after the gig, and backstage with Peaches herself.

You need to listen to this one. It’s a stunner.

Keep up to date with all things Friends Of Dorothy by heading on over to their Insta and following them on Spotify. With an ever growing library of fabulous shows and incredible guests, you’re in for a treat!