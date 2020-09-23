The incredible Rose McGowan is a super special guest on the Friends of Dorothy podcast

The fabulous presenters of the Friends of Dorothy podcast, Candy Warhol and Kiki St Clair, welcome another bona fide superstar to the show for what promises to be an unmissable conversation – Rose McGowan.

In a very special episode, the queens chat candidly to actress, activist, author and singer McGowan. Rose defined the ’90s with starring roles in Scream, Doom Generation, and Jawbreaker before later crossing into television as Paige Matthews in Charmed. Movies like Planet Terror, Death Proof and Conan The Barbarian followed, while she has graced the covers of Interview, Rolling Stone, Maxim, Seventeen and The Hollywood Reporter.

As an author, she released her bestselling book Brave in 2017 and in the same year she was named Time magazine’s Person Of The Year for being one of the “Silence Breakers”.

*Trigger Warning: While this episode is entertaining and has fun chats about movies, music and makeup, it also contains conversations regarding sexual assault that some listeners may find disturbing.

On the eve of outing director Alexander Payne for alleged sexual abuse, Rose McGowan spoke candidly with the queens about her experiences both with Payne and Harvey Weinstein and the aftermath of the incidents which had a severe effect on her life. Blacklisted and harassed in Hollywood and in the press for years by what she calls ‘The Monster’, Rose chats about how she was finally able to expose what happened, release her book, Brave, and the second half of her story – her album Planet 9. She also shares openly about being raised in a cult, moving to America and running away and then being taken in by drag queens before being discovered in Hollywood.

In the second half of the podcast, Rose McGowan chats wigs (she once had an entire wig closet), her new album, Planet 9, her iconic roles as Tatum in Scream and Courtney in Jawbreaker (and her brilliant idea for its sequel). She also chats about the positive and negative experiences of working on Charmed and how she feels they raised a generation of kids who were also fighting their own demons.

You can check out Rose's album here.

