Drag Race royalty Peppermint is an extra special guest on the fabulous Friends Of Dorothy podcast

Our fab pals at the Friends Of Dorothy podcast have been knocking it out of the park with their amazing lineup of guests, and this week proves no different -the living legend that is Peppermint will be dropping in to meet the girls!

The utterly charming and undeniably talented Peppermint is the latest Drag Race royal guest to visit Candy Warhol and Kiki St Clair for an unmissable and engrossing episode of the popular podcast.

And don’t forget, you can catch up on all the previous shenanigans and guests right here. Now, back to Peppermint!

Legendary New York queen, Broadway actress and star of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9, the super talented Peppermint was well known on the nightlife scene even before TV fame came along. Peppermint was a huge hit on the show, coming only inches away from the crown in an amazing final showdown lip sync.

Since then, the performer has made history by becoming the first trans woman to originate a principal role on Broadway in Head Over Heels – a show based around the hits of The Go-Go’s. Peppermint is soon to release her new album, A Girl Like Me: Letters To My Lovers, it was delayed by the pandemic, but thankfully will be entertaining her legions of fans very very soon.

Sitting down with Candy and Kiki, Peppermint will discuss her own personal journey, Black Lives Matter, trans rights and how it feels to be a Black trans woman in America today. This is an extra special edition of the fabulous podcast – one you don’t want to miss for sure!

Keep up to date with all things Friends Of Dorothy by heading on over to their Insta and following them on Spotify. With an ever growing library of fabulous shows and incredible guests, you’re in for a treat!