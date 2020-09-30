Vicious attack on Belfast trans woman investigated as hate crime

An unprovoked attack on a young trans woman in Belfast is being investigated by the police as a hate crime

Anna Montgomery, a 20 year-old from Newtownards in Co Down, shared in a social media post how she was enjoying a night out with her boyfriend in a popular venue before the attack took place.

She explained, “We’d arranged to get a meal and have a few drinks in town and had enjoyed a lovely evening. We’d just had a fantastic meal and met some absolutely amazing girls.”

In a further interview she shared, “But while we were having a few drinks I was assaulted at my table. I was suddenly hit in the face. There was a lot of blood over my face and my clothes and the top of my forehead was cut, my nose is very smashed up and I have a lot of bruising.

“It happened so quickly, it was just so sly and sneaky. I’ve never felt more humiliated in my whole life. It ruined our whole night.”

Montgomery continued, “It was completely unexpected and uncalled for. I just want to say a massive thank you to all of my friends, and staff at the restaurant were absolutely amazing. This same situation had happened with me before with my friends with a boy who just hit us all for absolutely no reason.”

As the authorities in Belfast continue their investigations, Montgomery added, “It’s just so sad it’s the year 2020 and I am a trans woman getting assaulted for just being me! I feel sorry for the person who assaulted me! If you ever have children that ever turn out to be trans/gay/bisexual god help them!”

A spokesperson from the PSNI stated, “Police are investigating the report of an assault in the Church Lane area of Belfast on Saturday, 26 September. Enquiries are continuing into this matter, which is being treated as a hate crime.”