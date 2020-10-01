A letter in support of the trans and non-binary communities has been signed by over 1,500 members of the literary community, including authors and publishers. The message of solidarity comes days after other literary names signed a letter in support of JK Rowling.

Titled A Message from Members of the UK and Irish Publishing Community, the letter of support reads: “This is a message of love and solidarity for the trans and non-binary community. Culture is, and should always be, at the forefront of societal change, and as writers, editors, agents, journalists, and publishing professionals, we recognise the vital role our industry has in advancing and supporting the wellbeing and rights of trans and non-binary people.

“We stand with you, we hear you, we see you, we accept you, we love you. The world is better for having you in it. Non-binary lives are valid, trans women are women, trans men are men, trans rights are human rights.”

Signatories to the letter include authors Jeanette Winterson, Joanne Harris, Juno Dawson, Malorie Blackman and Patrick Ness. The original letter was posted with over 200 signatures but it quickly swelled to the current 1,521. You can read the letter and see the full list of signatories here.

The previous open letter in support of JK Rowling was signed by 58 creatives including Graham Linehan who has well been noted for his extremely transphobic behaviour, the authors Ian McEwan, Susan Hill and Lionel Shriver and the actor James Dreyfus. It came as Rowling’s new book, Troubled Blood, caused a backlash for containing a murderer who wore women’s clothes to fool his victims. Despite the backlash, it reached the top spot in the UK sales chart.

JK Rowling has become a controversial figure due to her public comments on the trans community. Her actions have also fuelled transphobic commentary online.