Year in review: Some of the best LGBTQ+ milestones from 2024

Before we round out 2024, it’s important we take the time to reflect and acknowledge the many highlights and milestones achieved by the LGBTQ+ community.
It was a challenging year in many ways, with communities around the world experiencing war crimes, climate crises, hate-fuelled political campaigns and more. The news cycles and social media feeds that we consume daily often reflect this, making it difficult to remain optimistic.
However, it is important to take time to acknowledge the LGBTQ+ milestones that took place in 2024 amid the hardships. Joy is a form of resistance that can be used to sustain activism. It fuels an emotional response, creating momentum that propels movements. We celebrate to acknowledge why it’s worth fighting and encourage others to join in.
With that in mind, we have gone through all of the articles published by GCN in 2024 and pulled out some of the best LGBTQ+ news stories and milestones to lift our spirits as we enter the new year. This is just a selection of our community’s amazing achievements over the last 12 months, and we look forward to seeing what more we can accomplish in 2025.
January
- 7th Rebecca Tallon de Havilland becomes the first openly trans person in Ireland to host their own TV series
- 8th RuPaul wins a historic eighth consecutive Emmy for hosting Drag Race
- 9th Gabriel Attal makes history as France’s first openly gay Prime Minister
- 13th Huang Jie becomes Taiwan’s first openly LGBTQ+ legislator
- 22nd David Norris, Ireland’s longest-serving senator, officially retires after 36 years
- 24th Lucy Clark makes history as the first trans manager in the top five divisions of English women’s football
- 26th Amber Glenn becomes the first out queer woman to win the US Figure Skating Championship
View this post on Instagram
February
- 3rd Andrew Muir becomes Northern Ireland’s first openly gay Minister in the Executive, while John Blair becomes the first openly gay Deputy Speaker in the Assembly
- 6th The UK Parliament hosts its first all-trans panel about transgender experiences in school
- 7th A landmark ruling in Japan allows a trans man to change his legal gender without undergoing mandatory surgery
- 15th Greece becomes the first Orthodox Christian country to legalise same-sex marriage
- 16th Klub Kwén, the Midlands’ first LGBTQ+ club night, launches in Athlone
View this post on Instagram
March
- 1st Grace Wilson makes history as the first professional Australian footballer to come out as non-binary
- 7th Disrupt, Ireland’s first annual disability arts festival begins
- 10th Billie Eilish makes history as the youngest ever person to win two Oscars
- 14th Pride Vibes wins the Audio for Change Award at the Irish Audio Awards
- 22nd New South Wales becomes the fourth Australian state to ban so-called ‘conversion therapy’
- 25th Katie-George Dunlevy sets a new Irish sprint record at the Para-cycling Track World Championships
View this post on Instagram
April
- 1st US immigration introduces an ‘X’ gender option for citizenship applications
- 1st Scotland’s new hate crime law comes into effect
- 4th The UN adopts a historic resolution addressing discrimination and violence against intersex people
- 12th Germany passes a law making legal gender change easier
- 12th Disability rights activists celebrate as Green Paper proposals in Ireland are scrapped
- 13th Cork Women’s Fun Weekend celebrates its 40th anniversary
- 14th Jessica Andrade, a lesbian MMA fighter, sets a new record for most wins in women’s UFC history
- 14th India Willoughby makes history as the first trans patron of a pro sports club
- 17th Sweden lowers the age requirement for legal gender change to 16
- 22nd Dominica decriminalises same-sex activity between consenting adults
- 24th Cork’s Gay Project celebrates its 40th anniversary
View this post on Instagram
May
- 9th Czechia’s top court strikes down a law that previously required trans people to undergo surgery to legally change their gender
- 16th Liechtenstein legalises same-sex marriage with a near-unanimous vote
- 16th Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners celebrates the 40th anniversary of the 1984 Pits and Perverts Ball
- 29th The Assisted Human Reproduction Bill passes the final stage of the Dáil
View this post on Instagram
June
- 3rd Micky Murray becomes the first out gay mayor of Belfast and Pete Byrne becomes the first openly LGBTQ+ Chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down Council
- 8th Mermaids House, Northern Ireland’s first community space for trans, non-binary and gender diverse youth, opens in Belfast
- 9th Balbriggan Pride hosts its first-ever festival
- 9th Declan Meehan makes history as Donegal’s first out gay elected councillor
- 15th Longford Pride hosts its first-ever parade
- 15th Kyiv Pride takes place for the first time since the Russian invasion
- 18th Thailand becomes the first Southeast Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage
- 21st The Namibia High Court overturns the country’s ban on same-sex activity
- 24th The first audible Pride flag releases for blind and partially sighted people
- 26th US veterans who were convicted under a law banning same-sex relationships in the military are pardoned
- 28th The Stonewall National Monument Visitors Center opens on the 55th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots
- 30th The Istanbul Pride parade takes place despite a ban
- 30th The Lavender and Green Alliance celebrates its 30th anniversary at the New York City Pride Parade
View this post on Instagram
July
- 3rd The Irish Gay Rights Movement celebrates its 50th anniversary
- 6th Donegal Bay Pride hosts its first-ever parade in Bundoran
- 18th The South Korea Supreme Court rules that same-sex couples can benefit from the same insurance plans as heterosexual couples
- 23rd Michigan becomes the 20th US state to ban the ‘gay or trans panic’ defence
- 26th Faoin Tuath launches to connect LGBTQ+ people in rural Ireland
- 31st The Nepalese Supreme Court rules that a trans woman can have her gender legally recognised without having to submit medical verification
View this post on Instagram
August
- 4th Cindy Ngamba, an LGBTQ+ boxer, makes history as the first-ever medallist for the Refugee Olympic Team
- 10th Galway Pride celebrates its 35th anniversary with a week-long festival
- 12th Ireland’s first Gaeltacht camp for LGBTQ+ adults begins
- 23rd Roscommon Pride hosts its inaugural festival
- 26th Jonathan Berry makes history as the first gay Indigenous man to win Mr Universe
- 30th Newry Pride makes a triumphant return with its first celebration in five years
View this post on Instagram
September
- 2nd Valentina Petrillo makes history as the first trans Paralympian
- 3rd Charra Tea, a Belfast drag queen, is announced among the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 6
- 4th Katie-George Dunlevy wins gold in the women’s time trial B event at the Paralympic Games
- 6th Fermanagh Pride hosts its first-ever celebration
- 12th Malta enacts a new law introducing a non-binary option on birth certificates
- 18th Trans+ Library launches as the world’s largest free mental health resource for trans people
- 26th Blood on the Dance Floor, a podcast about the murder of gay Northern Irish police officer Darren Bradshaw, wins the True Crime and Best Documentary prizes at the British Documentary Awards
View this post on Instagram
October
- 3rd The Council of Europe adopts the first-ever resolution addressing the rights of lesbian, bisexual and queer women
- 9th Gay Project purchases a new community centre building in Cork
- 13th Dima Hamdan, a Palestinian filmmaker, wins the world’s largest LGBTQ+ short film prize
- 15th John Mangru designs for the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, which also features trans models for the first time ever
- 20th Drag Race South Africa gets greenlit, marking the series’ first African spin-off
- 21st Coimisiún na Meán introduces new rules to protect Irish social media users from incitement to violence and hatred
- 23rd Transgender men meet with Pope Francis to discuss LGBTQ+ inclusion in the Catholic Church
- 29th The Criminal Justice (Hate Offences) Act 2024 is signed by President of Ireland Michael D Higgins
- 29th Na Gaeil Aeracha makes history as the first explicitly LGBTQ+-inclusive team to win a GAA cup final
- 30th Agatha All Along makes history with Marvel’s first on-screen lesbian kiss between superpowered characters
- 30th The Tokyo High Court finds Japan’s ban on same-sex marriage unconstitutional
View this post on Instagram
November
- 1st ‘Brat’ is crowned Collins Dictionary’s Word of the Year for 2024
- 6th Irish LGBTQ+ organisations launch a first-of-its-kind manifesto ahead of the general election
- 9th Shamrock Síoga and Dykesketball compete in Ireland’s first-ever LGBTQ+ basketball tournament
- 11th Cork City Council becomes the first to pass a motion tackling misinformation following Belong To’s #CheckTheFacts campaign
- 12th New York’s Staten Island St Patrick’s Day Parade lifts a 60-year ban on LGBTQ+ groups
- 18th Ali Bromley makes history as the first lesbian winner of Big Brother UK
- 27th The US Department of Health and Human Services introduces a new rule allowing liver and kidney transplants between HIV positive donors and patients
- 28th Mildmay Mission Hospital, which has a legacy of HIV/AIDS care, has a London Overground line renamed after it
View this post on Instagram
December
- 1st Belgium becomes the first country to grant employment rights to sex workers
- 1st The White House displays the AIDS Memorial Quilt for the first time
- 2nd Alex Consani makes history as the first trans person to win Model of the Year at The Fashion Awards
- 3rd Fórsa Trade Union establishes its first-ever LGBTQ+ network
- 4th Chase Stangio makes history as the first openly trans lawyer to present before the US Supreme Court
View this post on Instagram
If you’re feeling nostalgic as 2024 comes to a close, check out last year’s LGBTQ+ milestones from Ireland and abroad.
This story originally appeared in GCN magazine’s December 2024 issue 387. Read the full issue here.
© 2024 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
This article was published in the print edition Issue No. 387 (December 13, 2024). Click here to read it now.
Support GCN
GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community since 1988.
During this global COVID pandemic, we like many other organisations have been impacted greatly in the way we can do business and produce. This means a temporary pause to our print publication and live events and so now more than ever we need your help to continue providing this community resource digitally.
GCN is a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model and we need your support. If you value having an independent LGBTQ+ media in Ireland, you can help from as little as €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBTQ+ media.
comments. Please sign in to comment.