New documentary Becoming Madonna explores Queen of Pop's rise to the top

Becoming Madonna, directed by Michael Ogden, is an unofficial documentary that offers fresh insights into one of pop’s most compelling origin stories.

Madonna’s rise to global superstardom is the stuff of legends. What happens next is a career that not only rewrites the rules of pop music but establishes her as its undisputed queen. Now, an upcoming documentary aims to shine a new light on the humble beginnings and ascent of the Material Girl.

Exclusively premiering on Sky Documentaries this December, the film combines rare archival footage, never-before-seen images, and newly unearthed audio recordings of Madonna reflecting on her own life during her early years. The result is an intimate portrait of the singer’s journey from a struggling dreamer to a global sensation.

Focusing on the years 1978 to 1992, Becoming Madonna chronicles her many reinventions—from a downtown punk rocker to a provocative cultural force who pushed boundaries with albums like Like a Virgin and Like a Prayer, as well as with the controversial release of her Sex book in 1992. During this period, Madonna faced both personal and professional highs and lows, including her rocky marriage to Sean Penn and high-profile relationship with actor Warren Beatty.

The documentary also delves into the deeper emotional currents that shaped her, including the early loss of her mother and the devastating impact of losing close friends and mentors, such as Christopher Flynn and Martin Burgoyne. The latter died in 1986, aged 23, from AIDS-related complications.

The documentary goes beyond Madonna’s public persona, featuring candid audio from those closest to her during her early years in New York City. Notably, her late brother, Christopher Ciccone, is one of the voices featured in the newly unveiled trailer.

Sky’s Acting Director of Documentaries and Factual, Hayley Reynolds, shared: “Madonna has left an indelible mark on pop culture and inspired countless artists. Becoming Madonna provides a rare glimpse into her formative years, offering fans and newcomers an authentic, revealing look at an enduring icon.”

Becoming Madonna premieres on Sky Documentaries and NOW on December 30.