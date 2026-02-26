Run the 2026 Dublin Marathon in support of Ireland’s LGBTQ+ media GCN

GCN is recruiting a team of runners to take on the 2026 Irish Life Dublin Marathon. With a very limited number of free charity entries up for grabs, register now to secure your place on the starting line!

The 2026 Dublin Marathon is set to take place on Sunday, October 25, when as many as 25,000 people will descend on the Irish capital with the goal of completing the 42.2km course. Charity fundraising is at the heart of the event, with participants raising over €9 million each year.

In 2025, a team of 6 wonderful runners took on the challenge to raise vital funds in support of the work we do for the community. We are so grateful for their commitment and to everyone who supported their fundraisers, and we’re delighted to be taking part as a charity partner for the Dublin Marathon again in 2026.

If you’re thinking about running the marathon, we’d love to be considered as your charity partner! We have a very limited number of spots available, and you can register your interest at this link. Whether it’s your first or 50th marathon, every step will count to raise much-needed funds for Ireland’s LGBTQ+ media.

Since 1988, GCN (Gay Community News) has been Ireland’s LGBTQ+ paper of record and a key resource to inform, educate, connect the community, fight misinformation and advocate for a more equal society.

We share the stories and lived experiences of everyday people, platform the vital work of community organisations and activists, celebrate our culture, and document our community’s milestones. Through GCN, LGBTQ+ people find a space to make their voices heard and share their side of the story.

With an increasingly hostile global political climate and the rise of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and misinformation, it is essential that GCN continues to be a safe and trustworthy space where our community is informed, amplified and represented, regardless of sexuality, gender identity, ethnicity or background

As the trading name of National LGBTQ+ Federation CLG, a registered charity, GCN operates on limited funds and resources. Funds raised through the Dublin Marathon will allow us to continue fulfilling our mission of amplifying LGBTQ+ voices, fostering inclusivity, and providing accurate, community-led reporting on LGBTQ+ topics and issues, coverage often absent or misrepresented in mainstream media.

Registrations to take part in the 2026 Dublin Marathon for Team GCN are open now! Simply fill out this form, and we’ll be in touch.

Alternatively, if you already have a ticket for the race, you can set up your own fundraising page for GCN here. And if running just isn’t your thing, you can still support GCN by donating to one of our amazing runners or our campaign below.