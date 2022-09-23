5 inspiring bisexual celebrities who should be on your radar

It is Bisexual Visibility Day, and to celebrate this special date, we have put together a list of five bisexual celebrities flying the flag for representation!

Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale star revealed she is “a proud bisexual woman” in an Instagram post in 2020 while encouraging her followers to join the LGBTQ+ #BlackLivesMatter protest in West Hollywood.

Aunjanue Ellis

Aunjanue, who was nominated for a Best Support Actress Oscar for her performance in King Richard, publicly came out as bisexual earlier this year. During an interview with Variety, she said: “I don’t know what the mechanics are that goes into them not processing, or them not just being able to believe that in the same way I am Black, I am queer. This is who I am.”

Rebel Wilson

The actress announced her relationship with Ramona Agruma through a heart-warming Instagram post calling her girlfriend a “Disney princess”. Comedian and singer, Wilson has starred in beloved films such as Pitch Perfect, How To Be Single and most recently, Senior Year.

Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean went viral earlier this year with his track ‘Lost’. Singer and producer Ocean has been acclaimed for revolutionising R&B with his albums Channel Orange and Blonde. In 2012, he wrote an open letter about his experience of being in love with a man. Since then, he stated, “the same sentiment that I have towards genres of music, I have towards a lot of labels and boxes”.

Jack Dunne

Last year, Irish rugby player Jack Dunne made history when he became the first active professional player with the IRFU to openly come out as bisexual. During a BBC podcast, he said, “It’s definitely on my mind that people could be like, ‘he is the bisexual rugby player’, instead of he is a bisexual who plays rugby. But at the same time, maybe there are some kids across the country who could do with a role model.”

During an interview with GCN, Dunne pointed out that “people would definitely think, ‘Oh I’m just going to hide this forever because that’s what’s easier and I don’t want to face coming out”.

It is not uncommon for celebrities who come out as bisexual to be accused of queer-baiting due to their relationships. So, on a day like today, it is important to remember the complexity involved in being a queer person and celebrate without prejudice.