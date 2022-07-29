5 awesome new LGBTQ+ films and TV series you should watch

June was incredibly busy this year with Pride parades, shows, and festivals happening all over the world. A great way to cool down after all of the celebrations is to sit back, relax, and watch some brand-new LGBTQ+ films and TV series.

Fire Island

Fire Island was inspired by the classic Pride and Prejudice. This queer romantic comedy shares the stories of a group of gay friends on a week-long vacation together. The film is available for streaming on Hulu with stars Joel Booster, Bowen Yang and Margaret Cho.

Trixie Motel

The new Discovery+ television series, Trixie Motel sees drag queen Trixie Mattel as the star of the five-episode series. Mattel and David-Silver complete the ultimate challenge of renovating a Palm Springs motel into a beautiful destination for Drag Queens. Each episode shows the process of remodelling a different room in the motel, all of which match Trixie’s ‘unique and eclectic style.’

“Not every drag queen should have a motel, but with Trixie for some reason a motel makes perfect sense. It’s cute and sleek and retro, but Trixie as a character is kind of a capitalist Barbie,” Mattel said.

First Kill

This Netflix original series follows the love life of stars Imani Lewis and Sarah Catherine Hook. The vampire drama celebrates their queer relationship as the main characters overcome challenging family dynamics.

“I know representation is super important to both of us. And that was something that Lewis and I both really loved about this story is that their queerness was not a point of conflict for them here. And it was something that was accepted and never questioned, and it was celebrated. And we just hope that queer audiences will see themselves through these characters,” Hook said in an interview with The Advocate.

A League of Their Own

The new series co-created by Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham will release on Amazon Prime video on August 12. The show will include the queer representation that was not portrayed in the original movie from 1992. The series will pay tribute to individuals like Terry Donahue, a lesbian baseball player, as well as others who were exploring their sexual identities during this time period. Stars of the show will include Abbi Jacobson, Roberta Colindrez, and D’Arcy Carden.

Red, White & Royal Blue

While the official trailer and launch date have not yet been released, fans are so excited about the announcement of a film based on the popular novel Red, White & Royal Blue.

Learn about the love story between Alex Claremont-Diaz, whose mother was elected as the US President, and Prince Henry of Wales. In an effort to avoid rumors circulating in the press during the 2020 reelection, Alex and Henry pretend the romance is just a friendship. Stars Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez will navigate their sexuality while also dealing with family and societal opinions.

These LGBTQ+ films and TV series are sure to be entertaining! Looking for some more fresh and exciting talent? We have a great list of new music artists to add to your playlists as well as Irish artists who are selling their beautiful artwork.