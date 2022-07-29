7 hilarious and relatable tweets about growing up queer

While reflecting back on the memories of our most awkward ages might be painfully cringe, it’d be a disservice not to appreciate how incredibly hilarious they’ve become. Whether it was dressing exclusively in cargo pants, ferociously idolising Britney Spears, or being a very intense “ally” in school – these tweets about growing up queer will have you reminiscing on all the memories you definitely pushed into your subconscious.

This lesbian ‘right of passage’ is an all too relatable and slightly painful memory to relive. We’ll give it the five seconds of fame, but cheers to growing up (and not having anyone monitoring our search histories)!

i realized i was queer when i was looking up on youtube girls kissing girls….then got in trouble for it. — sage (@mysagegreen) July 1, 2022

Speaking of search histories…Shakira, anyone? Perhaps this is something that not all of us have grown out of, especially not the gay club DJ or their playlists. Now we can proudly dance to ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ while channelling the dance choreography we made as kids.

my parents should've known i was gay when all i did at 5/6 years old was ask them to put the shakira music videos on tv 24/7 — oikawa kinnie ☀️ (@mothmanherself) June 28, 2022

I’m getting a little bit dizzy remembering 11 year-old me stumbling around the shopping centre, trying incredibly hard to both look forward at my feet and sideways at Victoria’s Secret ads. I’ll be the first to admit I understand the ‘childhood realization in Victoria’s Secret’ to ‘raging homosexual’ pipeline all too well.

"i should have known i was gay as a kid because" let me stop u right there. u literally could not walk through a mall normally because of the victorias secret posters for one thing — boy genius 🪣 (@cishetguy) June 28, 2022

Enough said. While we’re at it, can we talk about how unstoppable we felt with our back-to-school outfits on in the laser tag lighting?

My family should’ve known I was gay when I wanted my laser tag name to be bootylicious #Pride2022 — Ronnie Aniol (@ronnierayallday) June 18, 2022

It’s giving the same energy as the choreographed dances we made our parents sit through after dinner. Britney is the queer icon we all needed growing up, and to that, we say: slay.

We might all be feeling especially called out by this one. However, it’s safe to say that most of us have shifted from ‘happy gay’ to ‘regular (and probably more angsty) gay’.

if you said “yeah I’m gay if gay means happy” as a kid, you’re out now — ✨ bree ✨ euphoria era ✨ (@cheeseraven11) June 29, 2022

Secretly judging someone’s hair products seems like the queer rush of adrenaline we all needed growing up. It’d be a lie to say this didn’t follow us into adulthood… there’s a lot to be said about a sneaky link through their skincare routine.

CONFESSION:

If I was ever atcho house as a kid, just know I used to look in the shower and judge you based on your shampoo/conditioner #growingupgay #thesearemyconfessions #forgiveusourtrespasses #forgivemefatherforihavesinned pic.twitter.com/goItl8L2Db — Matthew (@patthatmatt) February 20, 2022

We truly believe that these Twitter threads will never die, especially for ones like #GrowingUpGay. If you’re still ready to see more, feel free to get nostalgic by looking through last year’s roundup of hilarious tweets.