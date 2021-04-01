5 queer shows and films you can't miss this April

Spring is well and truly here! The newborn lambs are frolicking in the meadows, the flowers are blossoming, and better still, a whole host of new media is on its way for LGBTQ+ people everywhere to enjoy! If you enjoyed our picks from March then read on for five queer films and shows available for you to stream this April!

Steelers

Steelers is a new documentary following the Wworld’s first gay and inclusive rugby club, King Cross Steelers. This touching film focuses on three central figures facing their own struggles while demonstrating how such spaces can help LGBTQ+ people in ways they never could have expected. Steelers will be available on Amazon Prime from April 16.

My Love: Six Stories of True Love

Netflix will be releasing My Love: Six Stories of True Love this April. This miniseries documents the stories of six elderly couples and their relationships which have stood the test of time. The series includes a diverse range of relationships, including a touching story of love between a lesbian couple.

Why Are You Like This

Why Are You Like This is an Australian comedy series following the lives of Penny, Mia and Austin as they navigate the perils and joys of adulthood. Mia is a bisexual woman, Austin is a wannabe drag-queen, and Penny is attempting to be the best ally she can to her two friends. This makes Why Are You Like This a sure shot if you are looking for something queer and light to watch this April.

Ride or Die

Developed by Netflix, this Japanese psychological thriller film tells the story of Rei, a lesbian who kills her former classmate’s husband after hearing that he domestically abused her. The story that ensues is one of love, intense drama and nail-biting suspense. Ride or Die is a definite addition to your list of queer shows to watch this April.

Rocket Man

Available from April 30 on Netflix, Rocketman chronicles the life of queer icon and musical legend Elton John from his early days at the Royal Academy of Music through to his mainstream success. Rocketman features numerous gay couplings and frank conversation about Elton’s sexuality. Surprisingly, the film also holds the title of the first major studio film to feature a gay sex scene!