5 queer shows and films you can't miss this May

They say that April showers bring May flowers, but we’ve been in bed since December, so for all we know it’s still baltic out there! If you’re anything like us, you’ve spent the last four months curled up binging everything LGBTQ+ the internet has to offer, but not to fear, we’ve scoured streaming services for the newest queer shows and films premiering this May for your viewing pleasure!

Drag Race Down Under

As if Drag Race UK and Drag Race Season 13 wasn’t enough, RuPaul is back at it again with yet another international instalment of her hit TV franchise with Drag Race Down Under!

Watch along as ten of the best and brightest drag performers from Oz compete to become Australia’s Next Drag Superstar! Premiering on May 1st, you can stream Drag Race Down Under on the WOWPresents Plus app!

Pose – Season 3

Ryan Murphy’s Pose follows a cast of mainly trans women of color as they navigate the New York Ballroom scene amidst the AIDS crisis in the 1980’s. Following the first two equally heartfelt and tragic seasons of the show, the final season is set to premiere on FX on May 2!

The first two seasons of the show are currently available to stream on Netflix.

Legendary – Season 2

Underground Ballroom goes mainstream in this hit new competition dance series. Legendary follows ten teams of LGBTQ+ dancers called “Houses” as they compete for a grand prize of $100,000! Houses will compete in dance challenges and present fashionable looks in an attempt to emerge victorious.

Season 2 of the show will boast the likes of Jameela Jamil, Law Roach, Leiomy Maldonado, and Megan Thee Stallion as judges for the competition. Legendary premieres May 6th on HBO Max.

Dance of the 41

Dance of the 41 is a fictional retelling of the 1901 illegal police raid of a home in Mexico City that revealed a dance attended by 19 men dressed in women’s clothing. Many of the men in attendance belonged to the upper echelons of Mexican society.

Director David Pablos first premiered Dance of the 41 at the Morelia International Film Festival in November 2020, it’s available to stream on Netflix from May 12th.

Special – Season 2

Ryan O’Connell’s Special is one of Netflix’s hidden gems. With only eight episodes to it’s credit before the release of Season 2, Special is a semi-autobiographical exploration of O’Connell’s struggles being gay and differently abled. While the show tackles big issues regarding ableism in the gay community, it remains funny, heartfelt, and touching.

Little information has been released about what we can expect in Season 2, but we will be rushing to Netflix on May 20 to binge it all in one sitting!

