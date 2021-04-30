9 LGBTQ+ podcasts you need to be listening to in 2021

Between rowdy neighbors, roaring traffic, and dreaded morning alarms our ears deserve a little tender lovin’ care! And what better way to indulge those exacerbated eardrums than with the delightful sounds of some of the internet’s finest LGBTQ+ podcasts?

Luckily for you, we’ve already fished out the finest, so go give your ears a gift!

1.) I’m Grand Mam

Hey, Girlies! Cheeky Corkians Kevin Twomey and PJ Kirby are sure to have you in fits of giggles with their witty and “pure” laden explorations of growing up gay, and life in London. Their countless laugh-out-loud moments and hearty Cork accents will rope you in, and their hilarious and heartwarming banter with their mums will keep you coming back for more.

2. ) PozVibe Podcast

One of Ireland’s most exciting up-and-coming LGBTQ+ Podcasts, PozVibe is hosted by Robbie Lawlor, who recently appeared on RTÉ, and one of Dublin’s most beloved Drag Queens – Veda. The pair come together to share stories with guests and to help alleviate the stigma that still surrounds HIV today. Not one to miss, make sure to tune in for the launch this May!

3.) Petty Little Things

Sprinkled with dazzling special guests and sizzling hot scandal, Petty Little Things will have you giggling and gagging with each episode. Two of Dublin’s most esteemed and glamourous queens Victoria Secret and Davina Devine divulge on all the petty things that get them all riled up and share some tasty tidbits from their own drag careers! They are also frequently joined by superstar guests such as Bianca del Rio and Nicola Coughlan.

4.) The Log Books

Often heartbreaking, but always inspiring, The Log Books explores logbook entries made by volunteers working for the UK’s LGBTQ+ switchboard. With stories ranging from Police entrapping gay men cruising in bathrooms to women losing custody of their children for their lesbian identity, The Log Books is a testament to the resilience of the LGBTQ+ community through the years.

5.) Like-Minded Friends

Tom Allen and Suzi Ruffell are two LGBTQ+ comedians who come together to talk about life, love, and culture. From discussing gay culture phenomenons such as It’s a Sin to more serious reflections on LGBTQ+ issues, this Podcast will make you think just as hard as it will make you laugh!

6.) Sissy That Pod

Okuurrr, *tongue pop* if you not listening to Sissy that Pod, well hunty-darling you are only getting half the story! Sissy that Pod is serving that sweet RuPaul tea. Hosts Cian and James dissect each look, acting challenge, and Snatch Game appearance and sometimes they even have some super special guests!

7.) Friends of Dorothy

Candy Warhol and Kiki St Clair are the glamourous hosts of the sparking and delightful Friends of Dorothy! The queens chat about everything from their love of pop-culture icons to the latest Real Housewives meme! Not to mention they have been joined by superstar guests such as Bob the Drag Queen and Ben Dela Creme!

8.) The Key of Q

This gripping new podcast series features music and conversations with Queer artists from all over the world. Hosted by Dan Hall, the show explores the lives of these musicians and discusses how creativity can be a lifeline for queer people both as adults and growing up.

9.) What’s the Tee?

What list of LGBTQ+ podcasts would be complete without RuPaul? Fierce and fabulous, RuPaul and Michelle Visage’s podcast What’s the Tee will have you thinking deep and laughing loud! This iconic pair dish all the deets on behind the behind-the-scenes of Drag Race and discuss topical issues like sex, drugs, mental health, and Hollywood. Not to mention being joined by superstar guests such as Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj.