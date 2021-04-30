7 queer streamers on Twitch you need to know

For those of you don’t know, Twitch is a live-streaming platform for gamers and other lifestyle casters that supports building communities around a shared interest. So while we’re still stuck at home, here are seven queer streamers you should be watching!

Justaminx

JustAMinx is an Irish variety streamer. She can often be found streaming in the Just Chatting category or playing games with her friends. Minx grew in popularity after appearing on a number of episodes of Love or Host and became known for her boisterous personality. You can find her streams here.

ArbitraryReign

Arbitrary Reign is another wonderful gay streamer who is on Twitch. He mainly streams older games but throws in a few newer ones from time to time. Recently he has been playing Dishonored 2 and Oddworld: Soulstorm. He also has two adorable cats called Kirby and Butter. His streams can be found on his Twitch channel here.

Austin Show

Austin is a “mostly gay” man from America. He hosts an online dating show called Love or Host on his Twitch channel. Many of the contestants are other creators on Twitch. The show is always bound to be chaotic. Lil Nas X recently added himself to the list of shows contestants when he came on for his own episode.

BoyBlueLondon

BoyBlueLondon is a gay streamer from London. He likes to have laid back streams where he will play a wide variety of games from classics to new releases all while chatting with his viewers. He has a segment called Sims Sunday that you can find on his Twitch here.

Eret

Eret is a bisexual Twitch streamer who is well known both for playing Minecraft and his deep voice! He has mentioned his dislike of gender roles in the past and to combat them he owns multiple dresses and can be seen trying them on during streams from time to time over on his channel.

Iamvapid

Another Irish entry in our list of must-watch queer streamers is Iamvapid, a 28 year-old who mainly plays horror games like Dead By Daylight. He makes sure that his Twitch stream is a safe place for all people to be.

Sweet Anita

Sweet Anita is a streamer on Twitch who mainly streams in the Just Chatting category but also plays games on stream. In the past, she has spoken about identifying as demisexual and what that means to her. Anita has shared she has Tourettes and speaks about it openly in her streams.