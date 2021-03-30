Lil Nas X hell-bent on finding love during Twitch dating show

Lil Nas X has been taking over the internet following the release of his new and controversial single ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’. The singer has been active on YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, and now Twitch, where he most recently appeared on a Zoom dating show, Love or Host.

The live stream presented by Twitch user ‘AustinShow’ sees contestants battle through a series of rounds, aiming to avoid elimination as decided by the designated bachelor – enter Lil Nas X. This particular episode also features social media personalities Bretman Rock and Anthony Pontero (Anthpo) as well as six other queer candidates hoping to be selected by the famous artist.

The last man standing at the end of the game then reveals whether they choose ‘Love’ or ‘Host’. If they choose ‘Love’, their intentions are to pursue a relationship with the person, and if they chose ‘Host’, they want the bachelor to host their stream to increase viewership – a disappointing result for those looking for a fairytale ending.

The Twitch stream conveniently premiered just days after Lil Nas X dropped his latest single ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’. The song has faced a lot of scrutiny, particularly because of the music video, which sees the singer give Satan a lapdance and later take his crown and title as ruler of the underworld. Unsurprisingly, more conservative and religious viewers found this wildly offensive and criticised him for promoting Satanism to his audience.

However, the controversy does not end there, and the latest development includes Nike suing over Lil Nas X’s so-called ‘Satan Shoe’. The sneaker, which was created through a collaboration between the artist and brand MSCHF, is a modification of the infamous Nike Air Max 97.

There were a total of 666 pairs sold, with each one containing a drop of human blood mixed with red ink in the sole of the shoe. The design also features the text ‘Luke 10:18’ which is a Bible verse that references Satan’s fall from heaven. Additionally, it gave them a reason to sell the sneakers for $1,018, a price that did not prevent them from selling out in minutes.

Nike has since filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against MSCHF, stating that the company does not approve or authorise the customised Satan Shoes. Unsurprisingly, the singer does not seem to be too bothered by the recent uproar, and has instead been responding through a series of memes and sarcastic content.

me at nike headquarters tomorrow pic.twitter.com/iAAdjc8Ele — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

Despite it all, the new song has continued to soar up the charts, and the music video is currently #1 Trending on YouTube with over 43 million views. Since its release, the singer has explained that the aim of the project is to show young LGBTQ+ people who feel alone and oppressed because of religion, that there is a community out there for them, and that it is okay to be gay.