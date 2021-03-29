From Lil Nas X to CMAT - Four queer hits you need to listen to

Summer is just around the corner and we have got you covered for all the best queer music you will need, from Lil Nas X to a non-binary pop music video. Enjoy our new favourites below!

CMAT, ‘I Don’t Really Care For You’

Irish artist CMAT says that everything she does is for the gays and the girls. Her newly released video for her fourth single ‘I Don’t Really Care For You’ is proof of that. Her hair alone will give you enough life to get through the current lockdown.

let it be known , everything i do is for the girls and the gays and thats it — cmat (@cmatbaby) August 26, 2020

The pop country beat makes you immediately want to run to The George, dance the night away and make bad choices. For now though we’ll take watching CMAT’s own choreography in this fun video as she bops her way through a bad date in a retro American-style diner. A must watch!

Lil Nas X, ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

You know that Lil Nas X’s new song is good when it has gotten American conservative commentators riled up into a frenzy online (not that that takes much). ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ dropped last Friday along with the music video.

i spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the shit y’all preached would happen to me because i was gay. so i hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves. — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 27, 2021

A written description can not do it justice but it involves Lil Nas X pole dancing into hell before giving a lap dance to Satan himself. When homophobes told Lil Nas X to burn in hell I don’t think this is quite what they had in mind. The video is also packed full of biblical symbolism and Greek mythology. Upon release of the song, Nas wrote on Instagram, “You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I am pushing an agenda but the truth is I am. The agenda to make people stay the fuck out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be.”

Felin, ‘Dear Boys’

Felin, otherwise known as Elen Blom, is a Stockholm based singer. She has just released a video for her new single ‘Dear Boys’ which features non-binary people and a powerful message against forced gender conformity.

“What is masculinity?” Blom told Out Traveler Magazine. “Who defines gender norms? The song ‘Dear Boys’ is a letter to today’s men as well as future generations. I hope that parents teach their sons that vulnerability is natural and something beautiful for both men and women, so that we can have a future that’s secure for everyone, inclusive and nonjudgmental, where prejudices are erased, stereotypes are crushed and everyone’s uniqueness will be celebrated.”

Studio Killers feat. Kim Petras, ‘Jenny’

This song is an ode to queer love and blew up on TikTok last year giving it a new lease of life seven years after it was originally released. Following its newfound popularity, it has been re-released with the added bonus of a certain Kim Petras. Just as incredibly catchy as the original but with the added bonus of Kim Petras telling us “I wanna ruin our friendship/ We should be lovers instead.” What’s not to like?