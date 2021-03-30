National Library of Ireland launches Living with Pride programme of LGBTQ+ events

The National Library of Ireland has today announced details of Living with Pride, a huge year-long programme exploring Irish LGBTQ+ identity and experience over the last several decades and into the present day. It includes a physical and online exhibition of the work of activist Christopher Robson, as well as a year-long programme of LGBTQ+ online events.

“Ireland has followed a remarkable trajectory in terms of LGBTI+ liberation and equality, in legal recognition and public attitudes,” said activist and co-curator Tonie Walsh who also founded the Irish Queer Archive.

“A programme of this scale and sort, mounted by a national cultural institution, would have been unthinkable not too long ago. It is my hope that the wide-ranging series of events will allow Ireland’s LGBTI+ community to take stock of where it has come from and consider where it is going next.”

Living with Pride runs between March and November, with a major exhibition planned for summer 2021, COVID-19 restrictions permitting.

Speaking at the announcement, Director of the National Library of Ireland, Dr Sandra Collins said: “As Ireland’s memory-keeper, the National Library of Ireland is committed to collecting, preserving and sharing the story of Ireland in all its rich diversity. This includes historically lesser-told and marginalised narratives, like that of Ireland’s LGBTI+ community.

“The Library’s collections are for everyone, and we are a place of welcome for all. It is important to us that diverse groups feel seen and listened to in the Library’s collections and in its wider work; and that they feel visible, respected and included.”

All Living with Pride events will be free but registration is essential. They include virtual talks, readings, workshops, panel discussions and events for children and young people. The series begins on Wednesday 31st March with a talk by Elizabeth Kiernan outlining the origins of the Irish Queer Archive collection. The series will also feature a panel discussion on 28th May, marking six years since Marriage Equality and featuring GCN’s own Lisa Connell.

For more information and the most up-to-date programme of events, visit nli.ie and you can register for events here.