Irish game with trans main character 'If Found' receives double win at first ever Gayming Awards

The phenomenal interactive novel about a trans woman in 1990’s Ireland, If Found, made a massive splash with a double win at the inaugural Gayming Awards.

On Wednesday, February 24, the world’s first awards show dedicated to LGBTQ+ representation in video games premiered on Twitch. Founder, and editor of Gayming Magazine, Robin Gray, commented, “2020 was truly a watershed moment for LGBTQ inclusion in games and to be able to celebrate it with everyone, although virtually, was amazing!”

This historic award show was watched by over 110,000 people. One viewer shared on Twitter, “Ok but the Gayming Awards on Twitch have me emotional! So many wonderful LGBTQ+ creators and fantastic content.”

Voting was predominantly done by a panel of international LGBTQ+ video game industry professionals. However, the LGBTQ Streamer of the Year Award and the Readers’ Award were decided by public vote.

Hades, Tell Me Why, and If Found swept through the awards by receiving two prizes each. The interactive novel was named Best LGBTQ Indie Game and Best LGBTQ Narrative.

Reacting to the double win for If Found, developer Llaura Ash McGee expressed on Dreamfeel Twitter page, “I can’t believe we got two awards! Wow! Thank you so much. I recorded the speeches not knowing if we won any until tonight, very secretive, so it’s a real surprise and delight. Thanks to the whole Dreamfeel team.”

I can't believe we got TWO awards!!!! wow! thank you so much. I recorded the speeches not knowing if we won any until tonight, v secretive, so it's a real surprise and delight. <3 <3 <3 <3 thanks to the whole dreamfeel team <3 https://t.co/5SJoM44xZk — DREAMFEEL & llaura ✨ If Found… (@dreamfeelx) February 24, 2021

Contributor on If Found, Alexandra Day, wrote, “Hey, we won two awards! They’re girlfriends now.”

Among the many people rushing in to congratulate the If Found team for a momentous victory, one shared, “A must-play! Happy to see such a good game get this recognition.”

An amazing first-ever awards ceremony of the #GaymingAwards2021, showcasing some fantastic games that authentically represent the LGBTQAI+ community. Congratulations to @dreamfeelx & 'If Found' for winning the Best LGBTQ Narrative Award #VideoGames #LGBTQIA @gaymingmag pic.twitter.com/TiXG7XxoHk — Rebecca Sampson (@RogueBx) February 25, 2021

The full list of winners of the Gayming Awards 2021 can be found below: