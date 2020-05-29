The breathtaking game If Found follows the story of a trans woman navigating 1990's Ireland

A new interactive novel game, If Found, parallels the heartwarming tale of a trans woman navigating life in 1990’s Ireland against a surreal sci-fi backdrop.

Developed by Llaura Ash McGee, alongside Dublin-based independent studio Dreamfeel, the game tells the tale of trans woman, Kasio, as she returns to her family home on Achill Island. Players read through her diary and discover her life by engaging in the process of erasing it.

By using gorgeous sketch work and a breathtaking minimalist style, the thematic power of If Found leaves the player in awe. The interactive novel explores themes of isolation, and the value in finding a community.

Against the hand drawn backdrop, a sci-fi threat looms as the story builds towards December 31st when a black hole will destroy the entire world. In contrast to mainstream video games where action propels the player forward, If Found dwells in undoing reality, going forward by digging deeper.

Paralleling Kasio’s queer coming-of-age story, where she must confront parental rejection and her own past, If Found follows the second story of Cassiopea, an astronaut approaching an anomaly that threatens to tear reality apart. The two work together in beautiful harmony, discovering new thematic depths within each.

We never got a chance to properly reveal the cover art for the soundtrack. LOOK AT THIS BEAUTY! By liadh (illustrations, inks), bri (colours & design) and myself (composition). You can get it as a bundle on steam, or on Bandcamp!https://t.co/JTlIg09uiS OR stream on spotify! pic.twitter.com/4vQWEjt1vD — DREAMFEEL ✨ If Found… (@dreamfeelx) May 27, 2020

Speaking to Dublin InQuirer, McGee shared, “I think Kasio is the first of a generation that can start speaking up and can start writing a history that’s not just a self-destruction and it isn’t just a self-erasure.”

The artists behind this project demonstrate a clear passion for the story in the way it is told. Throughout If Found, the unique style brings to life the character’s stories and their voice, creating a powerful intimacy to their experiences.

McGee further spoke about her hopes of inspiring other people to share their stories, “Everyone should be able to make art. Everyone should be able to read and see art that’s relevant to their lives.”

From Annapurna Interactive, If Found was released on May 19. It is available for PC/Steam and iOS. You can check out the trailer below.