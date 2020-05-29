GCN's Marlon Jimenez-Compton to host monthly spot on Dublin South FM

GCN’s very own Marlon Jimenez-Compton will take to the airwaves once again this Wednesday as he takes the spot as a once-monthly host of ‘The Power Of Dreams’ Show on Dublin South FM.

Marlon was initially to be a guest presenter when Marian discovered his iconic videos on social media in which he sings along to some of his favourite songs. Due to the popularity of his guest slot with followers of his blog MarLife tuning in from around the world, Marlon was asked to do the show more regularly.

He and three other hosts will each present one show a month.

Speaking to GCN, Marlon said his mission with the show is to “spread positivity, good vibes and of course love which is something we need at the moment due to the lockdown. So it would be a good way for [people] to listen to something that is gonna bring a smile to their faces.”

For his first show, he has interviewed his husband John Compton in a segment he calls ‘Confessions of a Couple in COVID-19’.

“We’re gonna talk about the challenges we have had in COVID and how it has affected us as a couple, in a positive way and in a negative way.”

One of the challenges they face being in lockdown is spending too much time together in the house.

“To the extent that I came up with the idea, because we have a TV upstairs and one downstairs, so I said John, let’s do something.

“Pick a programme that you would like, and I will pick a program that I would like and then I go upstairs and watch my thing and you watch your thing just to keep a little bit of distance between us.

“I am very affectionate so I’m on top of him all the time. And him being Irish thinks it’s too much. (laughs)”

Marlon said that one of the positive things about being in lockdown together is that it has reignited a passion in their relationship. Telling me about their interview, Marlon tells me part of what to expect on the show:

He says, “[I say to John:] Okay, I was going to ask you a sassy question? John said ‘Marlon speak about that on the radio’. I said, ‘well you are not gonna get away with it and I’m gonna dedicate the song ‘Sex Bomb’ by Tom Jones to you.'”

Marlon will use his platform on Dublin South FM to highlight some causes close to his heart, including Dogs’ Trust.

Listen to Marlon Jimenez-Compton share some of his favourite anthems this Wednesday at 12 pm on Dublin South 93.9FM or on dublinsouthfm.com