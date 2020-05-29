While the blockbusters may be on hold for the moment until cinemas reopen, this summer still looks like it’s going to be a good one for queer movies and television shows.

From homegrown hits-in-waiting to LGBT+ animation from one of the world’s biggest companies, there’s sure to be something to catch your eye.

DATING AMBER

First up – Dating Amber. Set in the ’90s, this Irish comedy drama stars Normal People‘s Fionn O’Shea and actress Lola Petticrew as two LGBT+ best friends who pretend to be dating so people stop questioning their sexuality.

Writer and director David Freyne described the film as, “my love letter to my home and for all those kids who needed to escape to be themselves.”

THE 8TH

A powerful remembrance of the journey to repealing the Eighth Amendment, documentary The 8th is due for release soon.

Looking at some of the people who made it happen, living LGBT+ legend, activist Ailbhe Smyth, features prominently. It promises to be a vivid exploration of the political and cultural history that charted the transformation of a country.

LOVE, VICTOR

Love, Victor is a television series sequel of sorts to Love, Simon – the first major studio teen rom-com with a gay protagonist.

The series follows Victor as he enrols as a new student at Creekwood High School, using this new start to explore his sexuality despite his difficult home life. When pressures become too much, Victor reaches out to his friend, Simon, for advice – the lead character from the original movie.

OUT

Disney Pixar have made headlines worldwide with the release of Out – their first animated short featuring a gay protagonist.

A man who isn’t yet out to his parents tries to hide the evidence of his partner when mom and dad come to visit. As it comes from the Pixar studio, it might be safe to expect there will be a happy ending.

BOYS

Unlike the other queer movies and series we already mentioned, Boys from Russell T Davies doesn’t have an exact release date but is expected to premier in the summer.

Starring Olly Alexander from the band Years and Years, this new Channel 4 show tells the story of three young men in 1980’s England as the AIDS crisis starts to take hold. Davies was the creator of the LGBT+ classic Queer As Folk, so we expect powerful things.