Style superstar Arlene Foster confirmed for Drag Race Ireland

Queer Twitter really just said “Tosaigh do innill!” with their whole chest because everyone’s 100% here for Drag Race Ireland.

Thanks to the immense creativity of Twitter user calimadu, Drag Race fans can finally get a taste of what an Irish version might entail. And it does include the grand prize of Sudocrem, an all expenses paid trip to the Gaeltacht and a voucher for Leisureplex. As the account states,“Slán, stubborn skin rashes!”

Slán, stubborn skin rashes! ✨ The winner of #DragRaceIreland will receive a years supply of Sudocrem™ and an all expenses paid trip to the Gaeltacht! 👑#DragRaceIreland 🏁 pic.twitter.com/W8t4er4LzF — RuPaul’s Drag Race Ireland (@calimadu) April 29, 2021

Alongside these sickening grand prizes, Drag Race Ireland ru-vealed a fabulous lineup of judges, including Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald, TV presenter Linda Martin and singer Sinéad O’Connor. One person responded to this announcement with, “Let’s be honest here, this lineup would slap so hard.”

Ru-vealing our STUNNING #DragRaceIreland judges! 🌟 Meet Mary Lou McDonald, Linda Martin and Sinéad O’Connor! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/gpaC32HArT — RuPaul’s Drag Race Ireland (@calimadu) April 28, 2021

If that wasn’t enough, style superstar Arlene Foster may have only just sashayed away from the DUP but she’s already found a new seat on the judging panel joining the hilarious Gerry Adams. As Drag Race Ireland declared, “Everybody say unity!”

Everybody say UNITY! ☘️ Style superstar Arlene Foster and the hilarious Gerry Adams will sashay down the runway as guest judges! ✨#DragRaceIreland 🏁 pic.twitter.com/s8xDjZSZLx — RuPaul’s Drag Race Ireland (@calimadu) April 29, 2021

Responding to the Foster and Adams Drag Race Ireland combo, writer Liam Stack stated, “This is art.”

The incredible Drag Race UK alumni and Frock Destroyer Blu Hydrangea has also thrown her name into the ring for judging. But she’s also open to hosting the show, as she said, “Well I didn’t wanna say host but if you guys insist.”

Or enter and try and win this time? 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) February 6, 2020

By putting an Irish spin on Drag Race, Mama Ru will definitely be using a new range of judging one-liners. So fans might be in store for an “On the runway, you made it clear that you were No Man’s Woman and the judges can all agree that Nothing Compares 2 U, you are a winner, baby!” The possibilities are truly endless.

Dublin drag artist Kitty Ní Houlihán also hinted at a possible runway challenge, “Dia dhuit, dia dhuit, dia dhuit!! For today’s mini challenge, you’s will do a céilí while simultaneously peeling a potato. Then on the main stage, you’s will be serving County Colors realness.”

Dia dhuit, dia dhuit, dia dhuit!! For today’s mini challenge yous will do a céilí while simultaneously peeling a potato. Then on the main stage yous will be serving County Colours realness 🇮🇪 https://t.co/unUtav9ean — Kitty Ní Houlihán (@gaeilgwhore) April 29, 2021

The Drag Race Ireland account just keeps on proving why this show needs to happen. Even TG4 are on board with it:

Although Virgin Media initially had something to say about their logo being used for Drag Race Ireland, they sent a clear message when the show switched over to TG4: “Alexa, play ‘Irreplacable’ by Beyonce.”

Alexa play Irreplaceable by Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/uJhiX0EJMO — Virgin Media Television (@VirginMedia_TV) April 29, 2021

Further highlighting the need for a Drag Race as Gaeilge, one person said what everyone’s thinking, “I would watch the heck out of this.”

Another Twitter user expressed their excitement by writing, “Omg idk why so hyped but I’m having a little heart attack at work right now.”

Plus what would Drag Race Ireland be without an appearance from Gay Spar? Trying to get to the ATM after a night out can be seen as a challenge in and of itself, throw in the Drag Olympics and we can’t wait to see how this turns out.

DRAG RACE UK:

Condragulations, you've won a badge. DRAG RACE USA:

Condragulations, you've won a one-year supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics. DRAG RACE IRELAND:

Condragulations, you've won a lifetime supply of Chicken fillet rolls from our sponsor, Gay Spar. pic.twitter.com/d5L9f7EIG5 — George Fox (@Comedyfox) October 17, 2019

With so many amazing and talented performers across Ireland and Northern Ireland, Drag Race Ireland needs to happen, hopefully sooner than later. And if it does, who would you pick to judge and compete?

Also what lipsync songs would you expect on Drag Race Ireland? Could fans finally get that iconic Pillow Queen‘s ‘Gay Girls’ drag moment that they deserve?