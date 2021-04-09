Cheeky artwork proves that Dublin’s Gay Spar definitely is Gay Spar

In the midst of a global pandemic, our nightclubs remain closed, our dancing shoes are gathering dust, but the true epicentre of Irish queer life – Dublin’s Gay Spar – is as alive as ever! This iconic cornerstone would welcome streams of LGBTQ+ folk sauntering in (or stumbling!) after a night of dancing to reach the endpoint of their partying-pilgrimage.

For many, this meant buying a chicken fillet roll, for others, topping up their leap cards before hopping on the last bus, but for most this meant simply soaking up the atmosphere of this iconic establishment. Gay Spar has gotten so popular it even has its own Instagram account with over 3,000 followers. Some people have even asked, why stop with one queer convenience store? How about a Lesbian Londis or Panti-Spar?

Although we can not have the same post-boogie gathering that we used to, those passing by Gay Spar can now avail of some rather cheeky artwork in front of this iconic establishment!

You heard right! A Twitter user posted the image on Tuesday and the naughty design has captured the attention of quite a few people! Just an “A” with two dots you say? Look again! The image has given many viewers a cheeky giggle, however many have been left in just plain ol’ confusion. Which are you?

Is that what I think it is? 😂🌈 Spotted outside Gay Spar… pic.twitter.com/WiFwl7hwYb — Gavin 🎷🎶🏳️‍🌈 (@gav4sax) April 6, 2021

This is far from the first time that Gay Spar has made the headlines. Gay Spar finally answered the call of the Irish LGBTQ+ community in 2019 when it recognised its status as a cornerstone for Dublin’s queer folk. During Pride Weekend they released a poster with the following tweet, adding the comment “We had an idea. Wishing you a very happy and proud LGBTQ+ pride 2019”.

i wonder if gay spar knows that it's gay spar — Danny DeVito (@lusxt) March 28, 2018

What do you think of the new art in front of Gay Spar? Are you eagerly anticipating another post-night out chicken fillet roll sometime in the future? Let us know in the comments below!