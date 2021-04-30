Latest and greatest tracks from Ireland's thriving queer music scene

In what is a testament to the Irish queer music scene, we have round up the latest releases featuring an iconic 90s soundscape, a Lady Marmalade-Esque girl gang, an intergalactic love song and a self-care anthem.

Space Love – Tadhg

Space Love is the debut single from intergalactic rock star, Tadhg. The title ‘Space Love’ is a metaphor for the otherworldly emotions we dream of encountering when we find true love.

Tadhg has the honour of performing Space Love to a worldwide audience in Global Pride 2020 as well as Ireland’s own Digital Pride. Tadhg hopes to continue the national and international success of Space Love which is released today.

Listen to Space Love.

Pictures – Pure Grand

PureGrand brings the timeless stylings of boy band and vocal harmony groups right up to the present with ‘Pictures’.

‘Pictures’ is a shiny pop song built on hooks and harmonies that lyrically navigates the nuances of contemporary dating and attraction.

It is the third single from PureGrand’s forthcoming EP, a collection of songs about the stunted millennial experience set against a 90s pop soundscape, coming this Autumn.

Been There – Viscose

‘Been There’ written and produced by Viscose is a fresh house-pop song that’s just in time for summer. Co-produced by Steve James, who’s worked with Justin Bieber, Little Mix and Martin Garrix, the song sounds polished, slick and radio ready.

As an LGBTq+ artist, Viscose wants to make his mark on pop music and remind listeners where house music originated from. The song is about liberation, acceptance and not being afraid to put your needs before others. Essentially a self-care anthem. This is only the beginning of what Viscose has planned for this year.

Listen to ‘Been There’.

WB – X Collective

Two years ago at a songwriting camp, ‘WB’ producer/songwriter Ele Breslin (ZAPHO, The X Collective Co-Founder) and singer/songwriter Chloë Agnew (Celtic Woman) crossed paths on their musical journey’s – a meeting they would later remember as the very beginning of ‘WB’. It was during that camp matchup that a shelved ZAPHO loop was dusted off and revived into a demo reflective of Breslin and Agnew’s collaborative labour. Quickly and organically that demo evolved further into not just an infectious track, but also a powerful concept. Breslin and Agnew lost themselves in the creation and performance of ‘WB’, and soon a track that they initially intended to pitch to a well-known girl-band, became the one you’ll see them both appear on today, ‘WB’.

Also featured on the track are singer/songwriters Tosin Bankole (Toshín), Gemma Bradley (artist/BBC Radio1 presenter), and Senita Appiakorang (FKA Shookrah), each of whom bring with them their own unique blends of fresh vocal talent and not-to-be-messed-with girl power.

The result is an empowering, female-driven pop anthem with a girl-gang energy similar to that of 2001’s Lady Marmalade. ‘WB’ is a hitting the gym song, a girls night out song, a forget the one who did you wrong song. It’s a showcase of balanced and varied female vocals, clean production (Zapho) and a finished product unlike anything else on the Irish music scene today. But most of all it’s a celebration of reclaiming one’s own strength and confidence, and a bold musical embodiment of female solidarity.

‘WB’ the first song from The X Collective’s forthcoming album, performed by collective members Chloë Agnew, Zapho, Senita, Toshín and Gemma Bradley, is out now on all platforms.